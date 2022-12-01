Historically significant buildings in Launceston need better heritage protection, says a City of Launceston councillor.
To seek local heritage protection, councils must create a Local Historic Heritage Code as part of their Local Provision Schedule under the new statewide planning scheme.
Local Government Association of Tasmania chief officer Dion Lester said the code allowed councils to protect buildings and places of local heritage significance that may not meet the criteria for listing on the Tasmanian Heritage Register.
"A council must firstly undertake an assessment of the area or place to ensure it meets the requirements for being listed and then it must progress an amendment to the Local Provisions Schedule," Mr Lester said.
He said these can take over a year to establish and require heritage experts.
In June 2022, City of Launceston council completed the Heritage List Review which examined recommendations for heritage place listings from previous studies including the Launceston Heritage Study and the 'Twentieth Century Architecture in Launceston' review, as well as existing Local Heritage Places.
Councillor Tim Walker has expressed concerns for heritage protection during council meetings.
He said heritage was one of the cornerstones of Launceston and needed protection.
"We have dragged our feet on establishing a heritage precinct," Cr Walker said.
In July the council applied for Cimitiere Street to become a heritage precinct under the code.
Future work by council will include engagement with property owners nominated in the review before formalising listings. This will be prepared by the council before being reviewed by the planning commission.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
