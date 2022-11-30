The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston mayor said COVID stimulus saw development jump in 2020-21

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:18pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said COVID stimulus packages boosted development in 2020-21.

While development remains on the uprise, City of Launceston saw a peak in the 2020-21 financial year with a record development figure of $383 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.