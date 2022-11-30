While development remains on the uprise, City of Launceston saw a peak in the 2020-21 financial year with a record development figure of $383 million.
Master Builder Tasmania chief officer Matthew Pollock said growth will remain steady for a few more years yet.
"The pipeline of of major construction projects in the state is still very strong and has been for some time and we expect that it will continue to be over the next five years," he said.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the 2020-21 development figures were boosted by government packages.
"While the numbers are down on last year's record 771 approvals worth $383 million - an unprecedented result driven by a range of COVID-related local, state and federal government stimulus packages - they represent an increase of $23 million on the pre-pandemic 2019-20 figures," he said.
The City of Launceston approved $238 million worth of development across 674 applications during the last financial year.
Out of those, 391 approved applications were for residential developments with a combined value of $107 million.
"Launceston continues to attract significant commercial development proposals as well as a wide range of residential projects, with more than half of the approved planning applications in the past financial year relating to residential projects," Cr Gibson said.
Mr Pollock said there continues to be some constraints with development such as planning delays and supply and labour shortages.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
