Onus is on all of us to reduce our use of plastics

Many responses to the suspension of collecting soft plastics for recycling show a lack of understanding of the complexities of waste management and recycling.
It's wrong to assume that just because we like to use a product it must be recycled. To be recycled, the material must have a marketable use. This is currently limited and there is only so many garden benches and kilometres of plastic garden edging that can be sold.
To reduce the amount of plastic to be recycled, we need to look no further than our own desire for convenience and low cost, a desire that is embraced by the supermarkets.
The onus is on us to reduce our use. We must demand that all businesses "embrace" this desire as enthusiastically as they have met our addiction. By refusing to buy goods that are packed in plastic, we can send a message to supermarkets through their most sensitive organ, the check out.
Malcolm Cowan, West Launceston
Tasmanian Treasurer Michael Ferguson's defence of "plundering" the treasurer's reserve designed for "unforeseen spending" before a parliamentary committee inquiry was very unconvincing. Why 111 grants (some with links to the Liberal Party) did not go through budget bills, lacked transparency and parliamentary scrutiny, was defended as "enthusiasm by government to see election commitments being honoured at the soonest possible time".
According to the treasurer, criteria for the grants was outside the inquiry's scope, and the process was completely lawful - what is lawful is determined by statute law (legislation made by parliament) and common law (case law made by judges).
Whether this unaccountable process is moral or ethical will ultimately be determined by the Tasmanian public.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
Ross Warren points out that just because Tasmania is part of the Commonwealth does not mean we have an entitlement to be part of every national competition (Examiner, November 29).
But Ross has missed the point. It is not only Tassie saying we deserve a team - the AFL have been saying the same thing for years. They gave evidence to that effect at a Senate inquiry in 2009 which was looking into why Tasmania was the only state not represented in the AFL. Their reason at the time - they were looking to expand to non AFL areas such as the Gold Coast and GWS "for commercial reasons".
The current Tasmanian submission, sidetracked by the AFL's disgraceful demand of 'a stadium or nothing', showed quite conclusively that a Tasmanian team would be sustainable. Our government was wrong in giving in to the demand for a new stadium. That was not part of the submission, and it was not part of the report of the man the AFL appointed to scrutinise that submission.
Peter Williams, Sandy Bay
The incessant stream of negative stories describing bad events 200 years ago have created an atmosphere of grief and victimisation.
In turn this has sponsored public sympathy for descendants and many feel that changing the Constitution and giving them specific parliamentary representation would assist.
However, Jacinda Price (Examiner, November 29) hit the nail on the head by stating that a voice to parliament would create more division and was no answer to the problems facing indigenous communities.
Constitutional recognition and specific representation would highlight racial differences and make reconciliation more difficult.
Ms Price was concerned that the outcome would be an empowerment of the elites and do nothing practical to help.
Australians need to work together harmoniously to overcome social disadvantages experienced by any without regards to their race or ethnic background.
I hope more politicians and more of the public will come to agree with the sensible stance taken by the Nationals.
John Coulson, Dilston
Please don't get upset by the less than expected interest earned on the Mersey hospital funds from 2017.
On one hand, mortgage holders have grown accustomed to lower home loan repayments over the last five years. Good for them.
However, depositors over the same last five years learned to cope with the diminished interest income because of the same lower interest rates.
Rosemary Jones, Kings Meadow
Have your say. Send us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.