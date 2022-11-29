Man tells of knife wounds

Luke Jack Walker, 28, Julia Adeline Tonks, 35, and a young female have pleaded not guilty to two counts of wounding and a count of assaulting Mr Bottomley. Ms Tonks and the young female pleaded not guilty to the aggravated robbery of Mr Bottomley's female friend Tegan Smith. Mr Walker pleaded guilty before the trial started to assaulting Ms Smith on a night of three separate confrontations.