Man tells of knife wounds

A Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard a woman lunged with a knife and cut a former Hobart man between the thumb and forefinger.
Sefton Bottomley, 26, gave evidence in the trial of three people accused of wounding and assaulting him on October 3, 2020.
Luke Jack Walker, 28, Julia Adeline Tonks, 35, and a young female have pleaded not guilty to two counts of wounding and a count of assaulting Mr Bottomley. Ms Tonks and the young female pleaded not guilty to the aggravated robbery of Mr Bottomley's female friend Tegan Smith. Mr Walker pleaded guilty before the trial started to assaulting Ms Smith on a night of three separate confrontations.
Mr Bottomley said Ms Tonks ran at him with a knife, saying: "I'm going to kill you c---" as he was pushing and shoving Mr Walker.
He said blood was squirting around after the knife went through the flesh and came out the other side.
He said he had kicked Ms Tonks in the stomach and as he did so, a different serrated knife cut him on the knee, causing a dislocation of the kneecap.
The jury saw mobile phone footage of Ms Tonks armed with a knife when she knocked at the door of Ms Smith's unit at about 2.30am.
Under cross-examination by defence counsel Olivia Jenkins, Mr Bottomley agreed that he had a meat cleaver in his hand at the time.
The jury heard details of a fraught relationship between the neighbours, including Mr Bottomley admitting that it was a strong possibility that he called the youngest defendant a slut.
Mr Bottomley denied that he had picked up concrete blocks and smashed windows of Ms Tonks' house after a vehicle rammed into the side of his Commodore.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken cross-examined Mr Bottomley about a knife sheath found by police in his trousers pocket.
"That is not something you have ever seen before?" she asked. "No," Mr Bottomley said.
Ms McCracken suggested that Mr Bottomley cut himself with his own knife. "I strongly disagree," he said.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
