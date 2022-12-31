The Interchange: Reflecting on six great achievements from 2022

Droughts were broken, records tumbled and dreams came true in 2022. Here are six sporting achievements that stood out.
Being in the Longford rooms after they won the NTFA premier and reserves premierships is something that will stick with me for life. There was a big build up to the Longford versus Rocherlea decider with the Country Tigers chasing their first senior premiership in 33 years.
Given the reserves won too, the roof was ready to go off by the time the seniors got to sing the song.
The changeroom was jam-packed with supporters and I was stuck in the corner by the lockers.
Once the song was sung, I conceded there was no point trying to wade through the crowd and soaked up the spine-tingling atmosphere.
Longford defeated Rocherlea 12.9 (81) to 7.11 (53).
Riverside High grade nine Izzy Wing couldn't have had a much better day at the NHSSA division 1 athletics carnival in November at St Leonards.
She broke four All Schools meet records which covers all three NHSSA carnivals and she nearly broke five.
The teenager missed out on the 400-metre record by a second but set new 100m, 200m and long jump records. She also enjoyed success when her grade 9 girls' 4x100m relay team ran 54.71 seconds, shaving 0.03 seconds off the record.
Wing got home in 12.45 seconds in the 100m and 26.14 in the 200m. She broke those records by 0.46 and 0.59 seconds. She leaped 5.01m and beat the long jump record by two centimetres.
Launceston held the first Special Olympics Australia National Games in 1986 so there was a great buzz around hosting again.
Tasmania had 19 athletes across four sports with five in tenpin bowling, eight in bocce, four in swimming and two in tennis.
Launceston's Lyn Tanner, who was one of three participants at this year's event who also competed in Launceston in 1986, was recognised at the opening ceremony.
It was great to meet her and her tenpin bowling teammates at Launceston Lanes. They'd won medals and spoke of friendships which had spanned decades.
Tanner has competed in numerous disciplines, including swimming and netball, and represented Australia in tenpin bowling at the World Games.
There were tears of joy in the rooms after the Saints defeated Old Scotch 9.12 (66) to 4.15 (39) in the NTFA division one decider.
St Pats, who only dropped one game for the year, hadn't won a senior premiership since 2004.
Co-coach Alex Russell provided insight into how difficult it had been to win the flag.
"We challenge every year, we've missed finals once since 2004 and we've always been the team that just doesn't quite get there," he said post-match.
"We're breaking a couple of hodoos of our own."
It was all happening for Launceston Blues product Madi Brazendale in 2022.
She made her AFLW debut for Greater Western Sydney against the Western Bulldogs in the opening round, two months after being drafted at pick 75.
Brazendale collected 11 disposals, had four intercepts and four tackles.
The teenager then played every game and was GWS's rising star winner.
Launceston's men's and women's senior teams made it a treble of premierships.
An outstanding eight minutes of wet weather footy helped the men's outfit claim their 16.14 (110) to 5.8 (38) State League triumph against Kingborough.
The women's side, who only lost one game for the season, had to overcome a brave Old Launcestonians 4.5 (29) to 3.2 (20) to secure their second NTFAW flag in a row. They also won the 2020 TSLW premiership.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
