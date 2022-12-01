The cost of accessing mental health care in Australia is a big factor for individuals in need of support, executive director of the Australian Association of Psychologists Tegan Carrison says, along with the Medicare rebates not increasing with the prices of professional help.
"Our recent survey showed that standard consultation fees had increased considerably due to the cost of providing services and yet the Medicare rebates have not increased in line with these costs," she said.
"The rebate on a visit to a registered psychologist is just $89 which often leaves the client out of pocket anywhere between $90 and $140. AAPi is calling for a $150 rebate across the board for the clients of all psychologists, which will make access so much easier."
Eighty seven per cent of psychologists have reported cost as a top barrier to accessing mental services according to a peak psychology survey and fifty seven per cent reported cost and time to see a GP prior to seeing a psychologist a barrier.
This survey consisted of nearly 1000 private practice psychologists and was conducted by AAPi.
The average fee for seeing a psychologist in Australia has increased 'dramatically' according to responses in the survey.
Consults under one hundred dollars has decreased by forty per cent, and consults ranging from $201-225 has increased by almost sixty per cent.
Ninety five per cent of psychologists who participated in the survey believe rather than reverting back to 10 Medicare sessions for patients in 2023, that Federal Government should retain the additional 10 Medicare sessions offered during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Before Covid, Medicare only allowed up to 10 sessions a year to a psychologist - that was increased to 20 during the pandemic - however, we believe retaining up to 20 sessions is essential, given the concerning level of mental health need across the country." Ms Carrison said.
"We implore the Federal Government to listen to what the community is crying out for - which is simply more equitable access to mental health professionals."
Thirty eight per cent of responding psychologists reported a worsening of their own mental health compared with last year.
"The demands on the mental health system and on those who provide the care continue to be overwhelming," she said
"The reality is we need significant reforms urgently and realistic investment into all mental health services to ensure our community stays well. An investment in mental health is an investment into a healthy economy."
"Psychologists deserve to be better recognised for the valuable expertise and care they provide to a nation whose mental health is collectively in crisis."
"As the cost of living increases in general, the ability of clients to access mental health care diminishes."
