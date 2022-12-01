The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian Institute of Sport director Paul Austen set to retire

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
December 1 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Austen prepares to farewell the Tasmanian Institute of Sport. Picture by Phillip Biggs

When Tasmanian rower Scott Brennan and his crewmate Dave Crawshay won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, few were cheering louder than Paul Austen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.