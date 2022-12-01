When Tasmanian rower Scott Brennan and his crewmate Dave Crawshay won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, few were cheering louder than Paul Austen.
A self-confessed sport tragic and viewing fidget, he had special reason to savour the success.
Austen was director of the Tasmanian Institute of Sport which had assisted the double scull crew to victory in Beijing.
As he prepares to step down from Tasmanian sport's top job, Austen said such moments are what he will remember most from more than a quarter of a century at the Silverdome.
"That campaign was really special in that Rhett Ayliffe, the TIS rowing coach, was given the responsibility of coaching the boat, it was prepared predominantly out of Huon Rowing Club and both the athletes were supported by TIS performance staff," he recalled.
"They didn't have fantastic training facilities or equipment but were just terrifically motivated, well-balanced and prepared to do everything they could to achieve that success and the Institute were very much part of their support.
"It was a really magical moment to see it all come together and them achieve the ultimate prize of an Olympic gold medal.
"It was one of those moments that I've never forgotten and also one of those now rare opportunities to support an athlete all the way through to an event like the Olympics due to the requirement for most of them to relocate to national training centres elsewhere in the country."
The phrase "punching above our weight" is officially banned at the TIS where Austen has overseen a philosophy that Tasmanian athletes should never feel inferior to opponents.
"In 29 years with the Institute, there has never been a shortage of world-class athletes which is beyond the output which could be expected from an island state with significant distance away from the major training environments and competitions within Australia and the rest of the world.
"The TIS's existence is built around the performances of athletes from Tasmania and it's useful to reflect that from a small population on a small island off the bottom of Australia some have become the best exponent of their sport in the world. When you go through people like Scott Brennan, Richie Porte, Eddie Ockenden, Ariarne Titmus - these Tasmanians have got to the very top of their sport and it's easy to lose sight of exactly what's involved in being better than everybody else.
"In some sports there are hundreds of countries and thousands of athletes all trying to beat everybody else. Tasmania has produced unbelievably talented athletes who have conquered the world and the Institute has contributed to that by allowing these talented Tasmanians to chase their sporting goals.
"I take a lot of satisfaction being part of an organisation that helps people to achieve at the world level and above the expectations that could be placed on a small state, however, the message we've always worked on is that we should expect to be very good after all this time and heritage. And we would want our competitors to respect the fact that we are more than capable of beating them and it's not going to be a surprise to us.
"That's a confidence that comes from Tasmanian sporting history and it should be reflected more often as not seeing the size of the state as being something inferior."
Launceston-born Austen went to Queechy High and Launceston College before working for sports manufacturers' agents and running a sports store in Launceston.
In 1993 he began working as an elite athletes' life skills consultant with the Australian Institute of Sport, joining the Tasmanian Institute a year later as a sports consultant and program coordinator. As the institute began to expand, he became executive officer and replaced Elizabeth Jack as director in March 2004.
Austen's retirement on February 28 next year was announced this week.
"It's been a very satisfying role working with other passionate people built around a love for all that's involved in sport has given me a lifetime occupation filled with a lot of satisfaction around helping build an institute that's been able to support our best athletes," he said.
"There are lots of moments around athletes' performances where we can say we knew what role we had in helping them get there and while that's tremendously satisfying I try not to lose sight of the fact that ultimately it is the athletes who deliver the performances.
"When you love sport, you're actually working inside something that you enjoy all the time and reflecting back it's just been a fantastic experience for me and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity that I was given to lead the Institute.
"Today it's an incredibly challenging environment to be a high performance athlete and the challenges of being in this space are what makes the job interesting. Working with the current generation does require a largely different approach to when I joined the Institute in the 90s.
"I was the fourth person to join and now it's got a staff heading towards 27 and operates from two locations, it's changed considerably."
Austen said he would like to see a high-performance centre set up in Hobart and more appropriate facilities for increased community access and participation in the North.
"To meet the community expectations on the safety and health and wellbeing of performance environments for elite athletes requires more and more resources," he explained.
"And if you build better facilities you remove one of the most significant barriers to participation which is the comfort of the participants."
He said two key upcoming events leave the Institute with plenty to focus on.
"The awarding of the 2026 Commonwealth Games to the little state just over the ditch and the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane in 10 years' time. If the Sydney experience taught us anything it is that it plays a really important part in the Australian sporting psyche and a fantastic opportunity for athletes to demonstrate their ability in front of their own countrymen. Nothing beats the roar of a hundred thousand people cheering on their local champion."
Meanwhile, the 66-year-old father-of-two and grandfather-of-five has plenty on his own agenda.
"I've never retired before so I'm going to practise retiring but I also have a strong interest in fly fishing providing it doesn't involve actually catching any, I have a motorhome and like travelling around staying in small towns in Tasmania and the big island and apparently I have to become good at gardening.
"Also I can't see a version of me that watches sport and doesn't get emotionally involved. Watching Australia grimly defend against Tunisia at the World Cup, I might as well have been on the pitch I was so exhausted. I think that's just part of me and maybe it'll be good to be just an armchair expert where my criticisms don't count for anything in particular."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.