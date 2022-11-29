The Examiner
UTas Vice Chancellor Dominic Geraghty gives a tour of Inveresk

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:36pm, first published November 29 2022 - 5:00pm
UTas Vice Chancellor Dominic Geraghty takes a tour of the Inveresk precinct. Picture by Rod Thompson

Bi-monthly community walks are being held to showcase the update on the Utas Inveresk Precinct, and with some buildings near completion the university is encouraging the public to come and explore.

