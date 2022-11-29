Bi-monthly community walks are being held to showcase the update on the Utas Inveresk Precinct, and with some buildings near completion the university is encouraging the public to come and explore.
University of Tasmania Vice Chancellor Dominic Geraghty said that the free walks show the community the area and answer questions in regards to the shared precinct, building timelines, opportunities for community involvement, future events and activities and cultural life.
"We have been doing these walks for the last three years and it has been great to show the public the progress of the new and improved campus," he said.
"When we opened up the library there was huge interest and now as the Rivers Edge building is almost finished people are keen to come and check that out.
"The Rivers Edge building will be the home of the College of Arts, Law and Education and also will be home of the Aboriginal pathways group and also the academic division, which is the staff we have which work tirelessly behind the scene. The building will also house student counselling rooms."
The walks are held on a bi-monthly basis and take off from outside the new Library building lasting approximately 45 minutes, and COVID-safe measures are in place.
"The River's Edge Building is due for completion in February of next year. We intend to move in over and be teaching out if it for the second house of the first semester next year," Mr Geraghty said.
"We are also looking to house another 200-300 students on campus for a number of reasons, one being it will be a great spot to live and also it will allow for more student interaction and community belonging. It creates vibrancy and safety. "
"Because of COVID we had to postpone some of the ideas of student accommodation, but that is now back in the forefront of our mind as students will begin to converge here."
Mr Geraghty said that he enjoyed doing the tours, with people from all walks of life coming along.
"We get lots of feedback and questions," he said.
"People are shocked to know that the library is a place for anyone to come, both Inveresk and Newnham.
"Lots of people walk or drive past this area everyday, so it's great for us to be transparent and show people what we are doing to the space."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.