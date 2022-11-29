Halfway through the pre-Christmas section of the TCL Female Boom rosters, both divisions are evenly poised.
After several seasons of making finals, the Western Tiers (formerly Bracknell) hold a two-point lead over Trevallyn Blue, who they were meant to play in round one before a wash-out denied them the chance.
Beneath them sit three teams on four points - reigning premiers Longford, Hadspen and ACL - while Evandale Panthers are yet to win a game.
In division two, reigning premiers Legana occupy top spot but that should change following Wednesday's matches.
The Durhams have the bye this week, with the two sides that sit below them - George Town and Trevallyn Gold - facing off on Wednesday night.
Interestingly, the Saints have been involved in two ties this season - a result that is usually a rarity in cricket.
