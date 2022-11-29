Campbell Town Hospital dilemma addressed at council meeting

The chairman of the Campbell Town Hospital Board spoke during public question time at the Northern Midlands council meeting on Monday night to make a desperate plea.
According to David Gatenby, the Longford Medical Practice - which had provided general practitioners to Campbell Town for two years - is set to leave the areas Health and Community Centre in January - resulting in an estimated 1500 patients losing access to a doctor.
The practice is now expected to only service Longford and Perth as a result of the ongoing GP shortage and increasing workloads in healthcare.
"There are 26 beds in the hospital used to treat patients ranging from areas like Rossarden, Royal George, Ross, Tunbridge, Avoca, Epping, and Campbell Town," he said.
"It's a huge blow and the community is absolutely devastated, and I'm also disappointed in the short notice we received."
Mr Gatenby said he had come to the meeting to ask council to help facilitate meetings with the state and federal government, as he believed the issue was the most significant one in the area, not the Town Hall, which had been widely discussed in the past.
"We need help," he said.
Mayor Mary Knowles said council were actively seeking a meeting with Lyons Labor MHR Brian Mitchell, as well as Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
"We have also made contact with doctors from St Mary's and Oatlands, as well as nurse practitioners who all indicated they wanted to support what's going on.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
