The Tasmanian government began processing designs for the West Tamar Highway duplication last week, opening community consultation until December 14.
The upgrade includes two lanes in each direction of the West Tamar Highway between Freshwater Point Road and Acropolis Drive.
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Michael Ferguson said it's the first of eight priority projects identified in the West Tamar Corridor Improvement Plan.
"The duplication project will improve travel times, transport reliability, and safety for all road users, as well as providing safe access to the planned Legana Primary School," Mr Ferguson said.
"It will upgrade two kilometres of the highway between Freshwater Point Road and Acropolis Drive from one lane in each direction to two."
He said they hope to design and start construction in 2024 and complete the project in 2025, alongside the opening of the new Legana Primary School.
"The Australian and Tasmanian governments have committed to invest $420 million in upgrades to the East and West Tamar highways and the Bass Highway as part of the Northern Roads Package," Mr Ferguson said.
"The duplication project will be funded through this package and its cost will depend on the result of a tender."
"Once the current community consultation period ends on 14 December, the feedback received will inform development of the final design of the duplication and we will then go to tender."
A few key features of the design include a new roundabout at Bridgenorth Road, two new signalised pedestrian crossings and a new shared path along the highway for cyclists and pedestrians.
A full sized interactive map of the plan can be viewed here.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
