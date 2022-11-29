Ask Gabrielle Dewsbury what she is most concerned about when she thinks about the future, and climate change, cost-of-living pressures, and mental health top the list.
"Young people feel that those in power are not quite representing us at the moment," Ms Dewsbury said.
"It seems a lot like they're not quite making the decisions that are being thought about in terms of our future."
Despite wanting to enact change and contribute to positive outcomes, the University of Tasmania student said the option simply wasn't there for many in her generation.
"I think there are so many different pressures that we've created as a society that has put young people in a position where they are choosing between a new outfit for a job interview and affording food," she said.
"I've even seen quite a few of my friends leave university because they hate the idea of going to university and getting this large student loan that we aren't going to be able to pay back."
The 20-year-old Launceston local's concerns reflect a wider feeling among Tasmania's and Australia's younger generation.
The publication of Mission Australia's annual Youth Survey, which collates responses from 18,000 young people aged between 15 to 19 across the country, reveals a post-COVID generation torn between uncertainty and hope for a better future.
Overwhelming in Tasmania, the biggest concerns were the environment (51 per cent), mental health (33 per cent) and equity and discrimination (35 per cent).
Almost a third of the respondents said they were extremely or very concerned about the environment, a significant increase from the national average of 25 per cent.
But the cost of living, housing security and rental prices continued to dominate major concerns for the state's youth.
Of the 621 people surveyed in Tasmania between April and August of this year, close to one in 10 young people and their families could not afford bills or car expenses.
Just under one in ten sought help from a charity, and 14 per cent worried about having a safe place to stay.
An alarming 12 per cent spent time away from home because they felt they could not return and 33 per cent cited financial difficulties as among the top barriers to achieving work or study goals.
The report revealed the proportion of young people who were unable to secure safe accommodation or who could not afford bills or find charity aid was higher in Tasmania than the national average.
For Mission Australia Tasmania regional leader Jurek Stopczynski, the problems are multi-faceted and complex, but the emergence of cost-of-living concerns was an "alarming" issue for young people.
"For most of the country, the scores are relatively similar," Mr Stopczynski said.
"We know that becoming homeless at a young age has a really significant lifelong impact for people, like poor educational outcomes and higher chances of becoming involved with drugs and alcohol."
A common statistic throughout the report was the degree of additional challenges felt by young respondents in rural and remote areas, who could not access key services such as bulk-billed clinics and services disappeared.
It also indicated the proportion of young people with a positive outlook for their future had declined year-on-year since 2020.
Despite the worrying trends, Mr Stopczynski said the data was crucial to help inform policy change that would benefit young people in the future.
Among the changes the charity has advocated for was a further investment in social and affordable housing and increased income supports like JobSeeker and Youth Allowance.
"What COVID really highlighted is when income supports were raised, it actually gave people - many for the first time - a very small amount of savings,
"Raising these sorts of supports makes your life easier and makes life livable for people."
But young people are also more self-assured, with the survey revealing most young people were studying full time, and over 50 per cent were employed.
Just over half of the respondents also said they felt in control of their lives.
Ms Dewsbury said despite the hardships many in the generation faced, there was a sense of purpose that many felt inspired by.
"I think we have an incredible generation which has been brought up in so many challenges," she said.
"But they're going to be ready to tackle climate change and help build a more resilient nation."
