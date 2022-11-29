The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's Motor Accident Insurance Board opens up about massive losses on global shares

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 29 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAIB recorded a $74 million loss in 2021-22.

The state's Motor Accident Insurance Board lost $85 million on investments last financial year, following $356 million in investment gains the year before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.