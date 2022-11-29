The state's Motor Accident Insurance Board lost $85 million on investments last financial year, following $356 million in investment gains the year before.
Murchison independent MLC in government business scrutiny hearings on Tuesday pointed to the loss recorded in MAIB's annual report, saying the loss related to market movements in shares of $106 million.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said global markets turned in the last financial year which took the edge of some of the big gains recorded by large capital funds in 2020-21.
MAIB chairman Don Challen said the company had budgeted for a $80 million profit before tax in 2021-22, but the outcome was a $74 million loss.
"In our sort of business, you need to smooth things over a number of years because the volatility of investment markets can produce some big highs and some big lows occasionally in individual years," he said.
Mr Ferguson said MAIB supported 1923 people involved in motor vehicle accidents in 2021-22.
"This is a welcome reduction from the previous year with 240 less people injured on Tasmanian roads," he said.
MAIB chief executive Paul Kingston told the Legislative Council committee the company had an ongoing battle sourcing care workers, particularly in regional Tasmania.
"There are pressures and it probably comes back to client choice," Mr Kingston said.
"In some regions, we don't have a lot of choice they have to go with what provider has services in that area.
"We're also feeling a bit of pressure that's coming because NDIS has become a big player in the market for the provision of care, which is where most of our costs are."
