Fourth-placed Launceston will welcome back captain Cam Lynch for their Greater Northern Cup away encounter against Devonport on Saturday.
With two rounds remaining, it shapes up as an important weekend for all teams in finals contention.
The Lions are looking to bounce back after their loss to Wynyard.
Coach Andy Gower said it was great to have Lynch return from a back complaint.
"He's our captain and leader and was in fantastic form before he got injured," he said.
"He leads from the front and the players go along with him so it's really exciting he's back."
Lynch comes in for opening batter Sam Elliston-Buckley.
Bowler Daniel Smith is also being considered for selection.
Gower said the Lions hadn't been able to post enough runs in previous weeks and were looking forward to rectifying that.
Third-ranked Riverside are searching for two in a row after thrashing Burnie last week.
Blues coach Patty Mackrell said there was a good feeling among the group in the lead-up to their away clash against Wynyard.
"I feel like those couple of games we weren't successful, we just lost a few key moments. But we've been right in every game we've played," he said.
"And we're just starting to get a bit more belief in what we're actually capable of.
"With having Cooper (Anthes) come back and play for us last week, he really provided a calmness at the crease and I feel our guys will learn a lot from his innings."
Anthes finished 70 not out against the Hurricanes.
Eighth-placed Wynyard upset finals fancy Launceston last weekend.
"Wynyard has surprised quite a few teams this year, I think they're bowling has been a bit of strength for them," Mackrell said.
"They've been managing to get early wickets so we're just going to look to get through that tough period to start with and build from there."
The coach, who was unavailable in round nine, is among those who could come into the side for Saturday.
"I'm available this week and we've also got Alex Townend, our overseas player, who hasn't played for the past month, he's a possibility too if he gets through a fitness test on Thursday night," Mackrell said.
English recruit Townend, an opening bowler, is looking to return from a side strain.
South Launceston will be chasing their third victory in a row when they take on Burnie at NTCA no. 2.
Captain Jeremy Jackson said his seventh-ranked group would need to win their remaining two games to be a chance of making the one-day finals.
He added irrespective of that, each victory was important in the context of the regular season.
Jackson said the team would be looking to replicate last week's performance in which South had their best spread of contributors.
They'll be looking for a top-six batter to go again after Jackson (72), Mackenzie Barker (49) and Nathan Philip (101*) went big last weekend.
Jackson said the Knights were keen to see their bowlers apply plenty of pressure early.
"And one thing we'll be looking to tidy up from last week's really good win is making sure we hold our catches," he said.
Jackson said Doug Ryan was available for selection after being crook last weekend.
Westbury are desperate to bounce back after a shock loss to 10th-placed Devonport last weekend.
The fifth-ranked Shamrocks take on second-placed Ulverstone at Ingamells Oval.
"It should be an interesting test for us, they've been going really well this year, they've always been up there the past 10 years or so," captain Daniel Murfet said.
"We know we want to come back and play a strong game of cricket.
"We want to make sure we go in and get back to what we do best.
"We won't have any changes, we go in with the same team, the only one will be Chathura (Athukorala) - he's got a bit of niggle at the minute so he may be out but we'll wait and see how he goes (Thursday night)."
Westbury slumped to 125 against the Orions and are eager to post a more competitive total.
Murfet has been happy with the bowling and said batting was the focus.
"We just haven't had enough runs on the board or haven't been able to make the totals we'd expect to be able to back up our bowling and fielding performances so far," he said.
Mowbray duel Latrobe at Latrobe Recreation Ground.
The Eagles are looking to get back on the winners' list after being beaten by Ulverstone in round nine. The Black Caps chased down Mowbray's 167 in 27 overs.
Captain Luke Scott reflected on that loss.
"We weren't too displeased with our batting. The same old story is the top-order are not quite getting enough runs to bowl at," he said.
"Then with the ball, they were pretty aggressive and we just got hit.
"So we're just trying to get back to our consistent line and length plan."
