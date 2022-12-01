The Examiner
Launceston skipper Cam Lynch returning from injury in Cricket North

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated December 1 2022 - 6:27pm, first published 11:00am
Launceston captain Cam Lynch in action at Invermay Park earlier this year. He returns from a back injury on Saturday. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Fourth-placed Launceston will welcome back captain Cam Lynch for their Greater Northern Cup away encounter against Devonport on Saturday.

