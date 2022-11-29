State logging company Sustainable Timber Tasmania agreed to release documents related to its plan for the Mt Tongatabu forest reserve near Hobart, after the Wilderness Society launched legal action in the Tasmanian Supreme Court.
It comes just weeks after a similar court action by the Wilderness Society forced STT to release similar documentation of its plan for the Eastern Tiers forest reserve near Swansea.
Wilderness Society spokesman Tom Allen said it was a win for the public's right to know.
"When STT releases the documents that the court has instructed it to, we will look at them closely and consider our options. It remains unclear if STT's logging operations are lawful," he said.
"Why is STT still refusing to release many, possibly hundreds, of logging plans requested by the community, and why are these now no longer automatically made public as they used to be?"
Mr Allen said his organisation would analyse the released documents and then consider further legal action.
But Suzette Weeding, General Manager of Conservation and Land Management at STT said all Forest Practice Plans relating to the projects were available on the company's website.
"The Forest Practices Plan ... was provided by STT to registered stakeholders on 27 October 2022, including one of the applicants in this case, prior to harvesting commencing as per its standard procedure," she said.
She said logging in the area was proceeding in accordance with the law and the certified Forest Practices Plan, following over two years of planning and engagement with the local community.
