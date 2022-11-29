The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sustainable Timber Tasmania hands over logging plans

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 29 2022 - 5:34pm, first published 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sustainable Timber Tasmania's logging operations. File Photo

State logging company Sustainable Timber Tasmania agreed to release documents related to its plan for the Mt Tongatabu forest reserve near Hobart, after the Wilderness Society launched legal action in the Tasmanian Supreme Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.