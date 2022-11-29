The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A parliamentary committee heard funds for the hospital will run out earlier than expected

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 29 2022 - 6:08pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The fund seeded with $730 million in federal money that was supposed to finance the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe for up to twelve years will likely run out of money by the tenth year, a parliamentary committee heard on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.