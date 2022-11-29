The fund seeded with $730 million in federal money that was supposed to finance the Mersey Community Hospital at Latrobe for up to twelve years will likely run out of money by the tenth year, a parliamentary committee heard on Tuesday.
Appearing before the Government Businesses Scrutiny Committee, Heath Baker, CEO of the state's debt management agency TasCorp, said the fund originally required an investment return of 4.11 per cent per annum to maintain the $89 million dividend needed to operate the hospital.
"Back in 2017 when these monies were brought through ... there was an expectation that interest rates would rise, but obviously, subsequently what has happened is nobody could have predicted the pandemic, which brought interest rates back to 0.1per cent," he told the committee.
Based on the remaining $378 million left in the fund, the dividend paid to the hospital in the 2026-2027 year is currently projected to total $21.6 million, against the around $90 million originally expected. There will be no further payments after that year, based on current projections.
Speaking at the same committee, Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the fund was always expected to expire after ten to twelve years, and noted that the market returns could still boost that final dividend in 2026-2027.
"As the market continues to change that final year payment could go up or it could go down, but there's a recognition across the government that the [Mersey Community Hospital] will be resumed at the normal health funding after the expiry of the fund itself," he said.
The Mersey Community Hospital was taken into Federal control in 2007, after the Howard government intervened to prevent a scaling down of surgical services planned by the then state government.
In 2017, the Federal Government passed control back to the state government and provided $730 million to seed a fund - managed by TasCorp - that would invest and pay an annual dividend to keep the hospital running.
Speaking later on, committee member Luke Edmunds said the fund expiring earlier than anticipated meant the state government would need to locate the funds elsewhere.
"To keep [the hospital] going, we are going to have to find that money somewhere else. That's at a time when hospitals and healthcare is already underfunded, and we've got a $750 million stadium that we have to pay for and today it was revealed that that will go on the credit card as well," he said.
"It's a question of priorities, whether they would prefer to fund health and health services that Tasmanians need across the state, or whether they want to pour all their money into a stadium in the centre of Hobart."
