The University of Tasmania will release new research into how clinical pathways for acute care in Tasmanian emergency departments are progressing.
Dr Viet Tran from UTAS School of Medicine said while over 8.2 million patients present to Australian emergency departments each year, there is little guarantee that their care is evidence-based or standardised.
"Nationally, on average, only 60 per cent of care is in line with evidence or consensus-based guidelines," Dr Tran said.
"30 per cent causes some form of waste or care of low value, and 10 per cent is harmful."
He said on average, the gap between the publication of research and action that results in clinical impact is seventeen years.
"The uncomfortable truth is this timeframe can be much longer as a consequence of the myriad challenges facing EDs including overcrowding, access block, broad levels of acuity and sicker and older patients."
"Our research is not your traditional clinical trial or laboratory experiment. Instead, we want to know why it takes 17 years to get from 'bench to bedside' and we want to reduce this dramatically.
"Implementation science has shown to reduce this trend from 17 to three years and we want to find that 'secret sauce' to match and improve on this and to share the recipe for others to use."
Dr Tran said the research will implement the development of Tasmania's first ever 'virtual laboratory.'
"What this means is we will have a complex system of clinicians, including doctors, nurses, allied health clinicians, implementation scientists, policymakers, statisticians and data analysts who work together to develop theory-informed implementation strategies," he said.
"For clinical pathways, we will look at chest pain, suspected stroke, sepsis and fractured neck of femur; all diseases with ready-made pathways.
He said as an emergency physician. He's faced many barriers to using effective clinical pathways.
"It's simple things such as continuing education and training around the use of pathways given the high turnover of staff that is normal in EDs and training doctors every 3-6 months."
Dr Tran said their $ 3 million Medical Research Future Fund grant puts Tasmania as the highest funds-per-head-of-population for emergency medicine research in Australia and New Zealand.
"This project will also enhance our capacity to do research throughout Tasmania, employing researchers at all four public emergency departments and contributing to a national acute care implementation science laboratory as well," he said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
