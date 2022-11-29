Months of heavy rain have protected much of the state from high bushfire risk but unconventional weather patterns have left Tasmania's western regions fire-prone, according the the National Bushfire Outlook.
Released on Tuesday, the outlook has predicted a "normal" fire potential for much of the North and South of the state due to La Nina conditions soaking the ground, which has kept fuel wetter than usual.
But Acting Regional Chief for Northern Regions Steve Richardson said conventional Tasmanian weather patterns had been "flipped", and much of the state's remote west was at a higher risk.
"The soils are a lot drier, which means the fuel on top the grasses the the vegetation that's mostly specific to the West Coast is a lot drier than normal, including the rain forests in the button grass plains," Mr Richardson said.
"The problem for us is - whether it's accidental, or climate, or deliberate - if we get fire in the landscape into those fuel types, they can be much harder to control because a lot of the West Coast is inaccessible."
But Mr Richardson said although the conditions were unusual, they weren't unheard of or unexpected.
"Right across the state, the Tasmanian fire service is prepared," he said.
In the lead up to the season, the Tasmania Fire Service has run drills with career firefighters and its 5000-member strong volunteer force to practice large-scale bushfire responses, as well as run logistic and equipment refresher courses.
Many of the problems in the past, such as accessing Tasmania's uniquely remote locations, has been addressed through a suite of technological advances including digital radio services that would be rolled out across their fleets next year, Mr Richardson said.
With Bureau of Meteorology forecasts predicting more rainfall until late-December, he said a return to regular summer conditions would not begin until at least the new year.
Tasmanian Fire Service Chief Officer Desmond Barry said with recent rainfall, the risk of complacency against another bushfire season was high.
"We know bushfires will occur in Tasmania over the coming months - because that is normal for our state during the summer months, particularly on days of High Fire Danger.
"When grassy fuel types begin to dry out in January, we can expect fast moving grass fires to occur.
"Now is the time for all Tasmanians to develop and practice bushfire survival plans, clean up yards and gutters, and remove flammable waste from around the home to create a defendable space."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.