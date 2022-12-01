Greater Northern Raiders face a daunting ask in Sunday's CTPL T20 grand final, losing four of their best young players while North Hobart stand to welcome back several internationals.
As the decider clashes with Cricket Australia's under-19 national championships, Raiders will be without regular performers Ava Curtis, Kate Sherriff, Alice McLauchlan and Julia Cavanough.
In contrast, as Hobart Hurricanes players return from WBBL commitments, the Demons could be boosted by the inclusions of Elyse Villani, Naomi Stalenberg and Molly Strano although Nicola Carey will be on a T20 international tour to India.
Emma Manix-Geeves and skipper Sasha Moloney also return for the Raiders but Ruth Johnston is tied up with Queensland commitments and Hayley Silver-Holmes had a knee operation on Wednesday.
The Raiders received some good news with exemptions for Moloney, Kate Chaplin, Maddie Clarke and Kalea Leary all granted by Cricket Tasmania.
Melodie Armstrong is the only Demons player in Tasmania's under-19s side, who start their campaign against Western Australia in Perth on Monday.
Coach Darren Simmonds said the Raiders won't be making any excuses while Montana Bradley, who has been captaining the side during Moloney's absence, said the team is used to dealing with adversity.
"It's tough. I don't know what the scheduling is about for it to be on during the 19s nationals but that has really hurt us," she said.
"Their gains are more than their losses whereas we are the opposite.
"We know who they will have coming back in. We lose four and gain potentially two, they lose one and gain three and they are a big three.
"Simmo works so hard - we all do - to get in a position where we could potentially win. Now we're losing a lot of players and have to cover for that so will just give it our best shot."
North Hobart finished undefeated on top of the ladder. They beat Raiders by seven and nine wickets on the opening weekend, twice running down totals inside 15 overs with Villani, Stalenberg, Carey and Strano all batting in the top five.
The same teams met in last season's T20 decider when Stalenberg top scored as North Hobart took just 10 overs to win by eight wickets.
