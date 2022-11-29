A recent study published in iScience, claims improved fitness levels are more effective than weight loss for those wanting to live a long life.
Despite this, a Launceston dietitian say Australians are still being prescribed weight loss medication by their doctors for a quick fix.
Accredited practising dietitian Jodie Spradbury from Launceston Dietetics said there has been an increase of doctors prescribing weight loss medications over the past few years.
The issue there is that weight on its own is not a contributor to poor health, and that when research studies take into account other factors including physical activity levels, diet quality, smoking, alcohol consumption, stress and sleep quality, we find that these factors have a much more significant influence on physical health, and that weight alone is not related to poor health at all." Mrs Spradbury said.
"Despite what society, media and medical practitioners are often telling us, we don't always need to be focused losing weight to improve our health. If we are not addressing behaviour change and we are just taking a medication and continuing on doing what we do, there will eventually become an end point where we're not taking the medication anymore, and even though we might have lost weight, we're not getting any long term change or health benefits."
Mrs Spradbury has ten years experience and works with a variety of patients with different health concerns.
"Like many medications, there are side effects associated with weight loss medications such as nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances, headaches, sleep issues, and some weight loss medications can cause significant mental health side effects for some people. Given the last few years with the pandemic, it is definitely not the time to be prescribing medications and possibly causing more issues." Mrs Spradbury said.
Doctors over-prescribing weight loss medications also leads to shortages in the market.
"Some of these medications are used to treat blood sugar levels for people with type 2 diabetes and with the over-prescribing which has been occurring over the last few years, there are now shortages of these."
"It's human nature and I think we always want the quick fix, but it's certainly not going to bring any long term results if we're not working on changing nutrition aspects, behavioural changes and physical activity levels."
"If we're focused on weight loss, we're never going to get to a positive place because we are then restricting ourselves which increases feelings of guilt and low self-esteem. But if we shift our focus to improving our health through nutrition, improving our physical activity levels, quitting smoking, less alcohol consumption, working on our stress levels, that's going to lead to better improvements for our physical and mental health."
