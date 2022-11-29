Consistent sprinter First Accused has been well backed to upset his shorter-priced stablemate in the $150,000 Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
The Scott Brunton-trained five-year-old has firmed from $5.50 to $4.60 with tab.com.au and from $6.00 to $4.80 with Sportsbet.
The Inevitable remains a firm favourite at $3.30 after opening at $3.80.
First Accused has won seven of his 18 starts and missed a place only once.
He has drawn barrier 1 for the Newmarket for the second year in a row and, with the services of Victorian jockey Blaike McDougall, should get a nice run just behind the leaders.
Last year, he finished a close third to Deroche and I'm Wesley after racing midfield and never leaving the fence.
But for being baulked momentarily in the straight, he could easily have won.
As it was, he still finished just in front of The Inevitable and now meets him on 1kg better terms.
Since then First Accused has done very little wrong, winding up his last campaign with a second at Caulfield when caught in the last stride.
His two runs since a spell have also been good. He drew wide and had to cover a lot more ground than the winner when third to The Inevitable in the Goodwood Handicap 17 days ago.
The Inevitable looks the obvious danger.
He did get a dream run through the field last start but was totally dominant at the finish. With a similar clear passage, he could finish over the top of them again.
Alpine Wolf is the hard horse to assess. He started his four-year-old season with two below-par runs but his recent trial win at Spreyton was impressive, beating two of his Newmarket rivals while under a tight hold.
He's drawn to track up just behind the leaders and be strong at the finish.
As is the case with all Newmarkets, there's a stack of other chances that could be in the finish with luck in running.
GREG MANSFIELD
(Examiner)
1 First Accused
2 The Inevitable
3 Alpine Wolf
4 Gee Gee Secondover
DUNCAN DORNAUF
(Tasracing)
1 The Inevitable
2 Newhart
3 First Accused
4 Gee Gee Secondover
COLIN McNIFF
(Racecaller)
1 First Accused
2 The Inevitable
3 Alpine Wolf
4 Gee Gee Secondover
RON RILEY
(Form expert)
1 The Inevitable
2 First Accused
3 Music Addition
4 Turk Warrior
Form for the other races at a glance -
Not a lot of exposed form. Fryer Hill has a modest overall record but her last-start second to Royal And Tough was good and that horse would be short price in this field. Berserker did enough on debut when well supported ($7.50 to $4.60) to suggest he can improve with the experience. Bavarian Flyer showed very little in his first prep. but two runs since a spell have much better. Handy fourth to Night Missile last time in stronger race. Froland was game last start after racing wide and has better draw this week.
Olympic Honour has won only once in 26 starts (he's run second eight times) but was just pipped last start by So Astounding in a stronger race. Just For Curiosity was backed into favouritism but had to come from near-last when placed over 1600m here three weeks ago. Appears to be looking for this longer trip. Gaynik is still a maiden but her last-start second to Eagle Street suggests she won't be for much longer. Placed both starts this distance. At least half a dozen others have a chance in typically tricky 2100m race.
Hot Wired produced an amazing finishing burst to win first-up after a 12-month break. Has won second-up previously and, although he's away from home this time and up in class, if he can sprint like that again he could well repeat. Hannah's Song has been racing well in considerably higher grade and, after the claim, doesn't come in too badly at the weights. Drawn wide but hard to imagine she won't go forward and give a big sight. Donna's Day is unbeaten in three runs at home but this will be her first trip away. Gets a nice claim and must be respected. Laylow Pluck completes a trio of chances for Brunton stable. Include Schauffele, Wane's Quest and Terracotta.
Doesn't look a strong maiden so, after two recent trial wins, Supercraft might be as good as any. Zulu Angel was placed behind Share The Gold and Happy Clan in a much stronger maiden last time in and stable is firing. Blow Up has speed and her recent second to Warica reads well given that horse has won two more races since. Not Bluffing's best Victorian form is on the synthetic but it could well be good enough for this moderate affair. Opening favourite Ahzeezah has been consistent but did seem to have his chance two starts ago when he loomed to win but couldn't get home.
The Decider is going extra well for new stable. His last run here a fortnight ago, when never on the track, was huge and, if he wasn't coming back from 2100m to 1600m, he would appeal as one of the better bets on the program. Still looks a very good chance. Malevolent has his hoof on the till after placings at four of his six starts since coming from Victoria. Baria just failed to lead all the way last start at cricket-score odds and this is no harder. Has The Look is never far away but her poor winning strike-rate makes it hard to be confident. Royal And Tough could be potentially the best horse in the race but has to make that difficult transition from maiden to benchmark 60.
Lion's Tooth was slightly slow to begin at his local debut and settled a long way from the leaders. He was never a chance but he did make up good ground to be beaten only two lengths and his Queensland form suggests the step up to 1400m will suit. Sistine totally dominated a 1200m maiden here a fortnight ago. Up to 1400m now but could run them off their legs. Happy Clan was a distant second when resuming but the winner Just A Tribute is smart. He won the Sires Produce over this trip in May. Powerful Pebbles always runs on but has won only 1 of 23.
Small field but very handy lineup for this class. Just A Tribute, ridden from the back, never got near Queenborough Flyer last start but he did finish off very strongly and the extra 200m is a big factor in his favour. Queenborough Flyer is up to 1400m for the first time but she is smart and will give them something to catch. King Island is hard to knock after winning three of his past four. These are the best horses he's met since coming from Victoria but can't underestimate. Vetlanda is honest mare who seems to always run well for Darmanin.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
