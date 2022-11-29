The Decider is going extra well for new stable. His last run here a fortnight ago, when never on the track, was huge and, if he wasn't coming back from 2100m to 1600m, he would appeal as one of the better bets on the program. Still looks a very good chance. Malevolent has his hoof on the till after placings at four of his six starts since coming from Victoria. Baria just failed to lead all the way last start at cricket-score odds and this is no harder. Has The Look is never far away but her poor winning strike-rate makes it hard to be confident. Royal And Tough could be potentially the best horse in the race but has to make that difficult transition from maiden to benchmark 60.