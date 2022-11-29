The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston's Carr Villa sees increasing cremations

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
November 30 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
End-of-life carer Holly Stubbs said cremation is not only more cost efficient but has a smaller environmental impact. Picture by Paul Scambler

Cremations are becoming more popular in Launceston with a big factor being cost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.