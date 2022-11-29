Cremations are becoming more popular in Launceston with a big factor being cost.
At City of Launceston's Carr Villa Memorial Park there were twice as much cremations as burials over the past financial year with 400 cremations performed and 196 burials.
End-of life-carer Holly Stubbs said she had noticed the increase of cremation over the past few years.
"Probably 90 per cent of the families I work with opt for a cremation," she said.
There are different factors as to why an individual may decide to go with cremation, Ms Stubbs explained.
"Practicality, cultural and religions beliefs and environmental," she said.
Cost was the most common reason when choosing cremation.
"You can have a simple direct cremation in Launceston for $2500," Ms Stubbs said.
"If you're looking for a burial, you're looking at a minimum of 10 to 15 grand."
When it came to environmental impact, Ms Stubbs said while a cremation released around 160 kilograms of carbon dioxide, it was still less impactful than a burial.
"A burial has a 10 per cent higher environmental impact than a cremation," she said.
"A burial uses more labour and more resources."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson cremation is an increasingly popular method of interment
"Many families prefer cremation as an option, because there is no grave to attend to, and ashes can be either placed permanently or scattered at a meaningful location," he said.
More people chose to have their loved-ones ashes placed in Carr Villa Memorial than the previous year but families are still more likely to hold onto someone's cremains.
"It gives more flexibility with what they can do with the ashes," Ms Stubbs said.
"People are moving so much these days, they can take the ashes with them."
In 2021-2022, Carr Villa performed 196 burials and 400 cremations and in 2020-2021 they had 186 burials and 363 cremations.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
