New Launceston NTFAW coach Jamie Campbell wants to help the Lady Blues grow even further in 2023.
He takes on a team chasing their fourth flag in a row after outgoing mentor Ash Smith led the group to premier division success in September.
Campbell, who moved back to Launceston from Melbourne two years ago, is an experienced women's football and basketball coach.
"They've won three (premierships) and I believe the competition isn't too bad and people are recruiting," he said.
"The other clubs are recruiting quite well from what I understand and are going to serve it up to us this year."
Campbell said the Lady Blues were looking to start pre-season in December and get a few sessions in before Christmas.
"The excitement is seeing where these girls are at when we have our first training session in a couple of weeks," he said.
"And growing it from there and just growing relationships and making it a stronger club than what it already is."
Campbell spent about 15 years in Victoria and coached Cranbourne's women's team to a preliminary final in 2018.
He then helped set up the Casey Thunder women's footy club.
Campbell was to be the inaugural coach of the team in 2020 but didn't get the opportunity to lead due to the coronavirus pandemic.
His involvement with basketball stretches back further.
"My eldest daughter started playing basketball and then I got involved in coaching just to help the clubs out," he said.
"Then I got really involved in it and started doing a lot more."
He has been involved in programs at Pheonix Basketball Club, Nunawading Spectres, Camberwell Dragons, Box Hill Secondary College and Xavier College.
"Box Hill was probably one of the bigger ones because I had the opportunity to have Ben Simmons before he went to America," he said.
"Ben was there in 2013. He left there and went straight to America and played the rest of his high school basketball in America. So we had him for a year.
"With Nunawading Spectres I had the opportunity to help coach Alanna Smith, who's a current Opal and plays with Townsville as well and played in the WNBA."
Campbell was also Camberwell's senior women's and under-18 basketball coordinator.
Campbell said he took a calm approach and was big on respect.
"I'm a big believer in fitness. I believe if you're a pretty fit team, it's hard to be beaten," he said.
"On the basketball side, I love defence as it will win you more games because anyone can shoot a basketball.
"With football, it's taking it back to the basics, not overcomplicating it and making it easy and understandable for the players."
Campbell played junior footy at North Launceston and some senior footy with St Pats.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
