Easy Park app use reaches one million uses in a year

More people are using the Easy Park app when parking in the City of Launceston than ever, with app use increasing by 38 per cent since last year.
Recent figures show the app has been used more than a million times from July 2021-June 2022.
It was used 1,087,257 times over the 12 months, with the busiest month being December, with almost 100,000 uses (99,939).
The yearly use was an increase of almost 300,000 from the year before.
From July 2020 to June 2021, the app was used 789,646 times and the peak was in June 2021 with 75,095 uses.
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the popularity of the EasyPark app has grown due to a number of factors.
"The app allows people to only pay for the time they park, which is a cost saving, and means people don't need to carry coins," he said.
"It's a convenient and cashless option for people, and the app sends a reminder before parking expires so people can avoid fines.
"First introduced in Launceston in 2019, the benefits of the app have spread through word of mouth and its popularity continues to grow year on year."
While the app allows users to pay via their smartphone and only for the time they use, Easy Park charges a 10 per cent fee per use.
The app is also used in Hobart, Burnie, and Devonport.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
