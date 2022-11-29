Easy Park app use reaches one million uses in a year

The Examiner
Record numbers use Easy Park app

November 29 2022 - 5:30pm
More people are using the Easy Park app when parking in the City of Launceston than ever, with app use increasing by 38 per cent since last year.

