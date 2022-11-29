The Examiner
Opinion

LETTERS || Interest rates were never going to stay low forever

November 30 2022 - 7:30am
Folly to think interest rates would remain low

FIXED LOAN A SMART MOVE

I can sympathise with the people who have been affected by the rise in interest rates. However, did everyone really expect the rate to stay at virtually one per cent forever?

