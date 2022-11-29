Folly to think interest rates would remain low

I can sympathise with the people who have been affected by the rise in interest rates. However, did everyone really expect the rate to stay at virtually one per cent forever?
Loans are usually around the 30-year mark for most, to think the rate would stay at one per cent for 30 years, is a folly.
If I were in householder's shoes, I would have definitely paid a little more and set a fixed interest rate for my loan.
Imagine what it was like when the interest rates were at about 19 per cent in the late '80s.
I had a housing loan at that time and it was a set interest rate loan, so luckily it did not affect me much, sadly however a lot of people lost their homes.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
The single and most conspicuous difference between the two major political parties, Liberal and Labor, is that the former cares for the individual while the latter cares for the whole herd.
This fact was demonstrated last May with the election of a federal Labor government and, again, last Saturday, with the re-election of the Victorian Labor government.
It's the whole herd that matters, from the leader to the stragglers and every other in between.
Douglas Ross Robbins, Trevallyn
I agree wholeheartedly with May Jones' comments on the neglected public spaces in Launceston's northern suburbs, especially the "park and playground" known as the Mount Stuart Reserve.
I defy anyone to point out an equally shabby, unkempt space in the more affluent suburbs of Launceston. Or anywhere south of the North Esk/Tamar river.
As a life-long resident and ratepayer of Invermay and Newnham, I demand adequate, sensible spending by the city council on the northern suburbs and less on follies such as trip hazard statues; oversized roadside planters; overpriced, underused scooters and a shopping list of other ridiculous expenditures.
Looking at the latest list of newly elected councilors, I suspect we're all in for a long wait.
Sue Gul, Newnham
With the proposal to raise state parliament to 35 representatives imminent, one must reflect on the overall cost benefit analysis of such change.
History shows that in the 1960s, the then premier had one speech writer and one appointments secretary. Other ministers had much the same.
When Roy Fagan (attorney general / deputy premier) introduced a bill to abolish capital punishment he did so by his own research via library services reference books. In addition he wrote all the supporting documentation to the bill, himself.
When Spot Turnbull was minister for health, he ran a private practice at the same time. During this time he introduced compulsory chest x-rays in Tasmania, an action which was later adopted by all other Australian states. The consequence being we effectively have no tuberculosis in Australia.
In past years it must be also noted that heads of agencies were seen as the only other "minders" of ministers. Lands and Public Works had two secretaries.
So the question must be asked what do the plethora of minders and parliamentary office support staff do today and at what astronomical cost?
Before there's a rise in parliamentary numbers to 35, an independent cost benefit analysis must be undertaken to justify to Tasmanians the increased cost on the public purse, along with the seemingly over-staffed number of minders.
Oh and don't forget to factor in an adjustment for the 40 per cent salary increase parliamentarians managed to implement for themselves when their numbers fell to today's level.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
"Black Friday" is a term given by Americans to the first available shopping day after the Thanksgiving holiday. Typically, the busiest shopping day for Americans.
Given that we do not celebrate Thanksgiving, and there is a strong possibility that we are not Americans, why do Australian consumer outlets promote Black Friday?
Could it possibly be to encourage people to spend more money on "stuff"? Yes folks, we actually need to buy more stuff, because the more stuff you have, the better the person you are.
Consumerism will do to our society what promiscuity did to Roman society.
Ted Horlock, Latrobe
