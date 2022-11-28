Devonport's Lachie Cowan has been forced to wait to find out what his footballing future holds after he was overlooked on night one of the 2022 AFL draft.
The 17-year-old defender had been highly ranked in the build up to the national draft, with some experts tipping that he may have been drafted from pick 15 through to 19.
However, it wasn't the case with Cowan now having to wait until Tuesday night to find out whether or not his AFL dreams will become a reality.
While it wasn't the result anyone was hoping for, AFL Tasmania North-West talent manager Jamie Hayward believed the first round showed the unpredictability of the draft.
"Cal Twomey has gone 13 from 13 in his phantom draft and they were the ones that were invited on the night," Hayward said.
"So I think it was pretty straight forward up until (pick 13).
"And then that typical stuff that can happen on draft night that they didn't expect to be there happens, and it doesn't go like it planned."
Cowan, who turns 18 on Thursday, had a stellar year on the football field, co-captaining the Tasmania Devils to the NAB League preliminary final and jointly taking out the Morrish Medal as the league's best and fairest.
He averaged 27 disposals and five marks across 12 games for the Devils this season.
We're still extremely positive about what the next 24 to 48 hours holds with the rest of the picks. They've just made us exercise our patience.- Jamie Hayward
Cowan's efforts weren't limited to his time spent with the state's high performance side, plying his trade with the Allies in the under 18 boys national championships, where he averaged 22 disposals, four tackles and six rebound 50s.
The numbers Cowan produced this year weren't ones to shy away from, according to Hayward, who didn't believe the rising star should be too disheartened by Monday night.
"The draft is an unknown and this is where we try and reflect on the seasons the kids have had," he said.
"He certainly had a good case to put forward but the way the drafts shifts is hard.
"It is a bit of a surprise but we're talking about the best 21 kids in the country. This just shows how hard it is and how difficult it is for the boys at this time of the year to hang on."
Cowan won't be the only Tasmanian product eagerly waiting for the start of round two, with no one from the state drafted on night one.
"From the rest of the Tassie players that nominated, there wouldn't have been too much of an expectation around round one," he said.
Seth Campbell, Tom McCullum, Brandon Leary, and Cameron Owen are among the state's top hopefuls heading into round two.
With night one now done and dusted, Hayward was confident Cowan would be well supported heading into the final two days of the draft period.
"Lachie was watching the draft with some family and friends and I'm pretty sure they'd be very supportive of him," he said.
"He'd have some good people around him that will will keep him calm. I reckon he's got a long night ahead but he'll settle down pretty quickly.
"We're still extremely positive about what the next 24 to 48 hours holds with the rest of the picks. They've just made us exercise our patience."
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
