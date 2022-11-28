The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Three people on trial on two counts of wounding and assault

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 29 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jury hears of wounding allegations

A man received cuts to the hand and the knee and his female friend assaulted and allegedly robbed when a neighbourhood dispute in Trevellyn escalated, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.