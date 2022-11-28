Jury hears of wounding allegations

A man received cuts to the hand and the knee and his female friend assaulted and allegedly robbed when a neighbourhood dispute in Trevellyn escalated, a Supreme Court jury in Launceston heard.
The Crown alleges Luke Jack Walker, 28, Julia Adeline Tonks, 35, and a young female were involved in three separate incidents in Benjamin St, Trevallyn on October 3, 2020.
The three co-accused pleaded not guilty to two counts of wounding and a count of assaulting Sefton David Bottomley.
Mr Walker pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Bottomley's friend Tegan Smith.
Ms Tonks and the young female pleaded not guilty to the alleged aggravated robbery of Ms Smith's mobile phone.
The jury heard that the co-accused were angry because they believed Mr Bottomley had been hooning on a motor bike and had smashed windows during the night.
Crown prosecutor Claire Darvell said that all three were criminally responsible because they formed a common purpose to assault and that the wounding was a probable consequence of the plan.
Mr Bottomley was allegedly wounded on the hand and the knee by a knife held by Ms Tonks.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said that Mr Walker acted in self defence and that there was no agreement with the co-accused.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said Ms Tonks denied causing any wound and that there was no plan.
Ms Smith gave evidence that all three were present when a man came to her unit about 2.45am and asked where "that bloke" was.
"I said I didn't know and he punched me in the face causing my glasses to fall off," she said.
She said that the man said "do you know who I am?."
"He said my name is Luke Walker and I run this town," she said.
In cross examination Ms Jenkins suggested that Mr Walker slapped Ms Smith.
"No, it was a punch," she said.
The jury saw mobile phone footage of Mr Bottomley opening the door to Mr Walker and Ms Tonks who was holding a knife.
"You call the cops c--- and you will see what happens," Ms Smith related Mr Walker saying.
Ms Jenkins suggested in cross examination that Mr Bottomley had a knife in his hand when he answered the door.
"I can't recall," she said.
Ms Smith said that she went to bed and it was possible that Mr Bottomley left the flat.
Ms Smith said that about 9am the three co-accused returned to the property again.
She said the group surrounded Mr Bottomley and Ms Tonks attacked him with a knife.
She said Ms Tonks tried to stab him and he put his hand up to defend himself.
"There was another knife motion where he was stabbed in the knee," she said.
She said that Mr Bottomley then had his hoodie pulled over his head and the three people punched him.
Ms Smith said that Ms Tonks and the youth chased her and grabbed her by the hair and pulled her to the ground.
They then took Ms Smith's phone, which had the recording of the earlier incident, and Mr Bottomley was taken to hospital after she went to a neighbour's unit to ring police.
The trial continues.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
