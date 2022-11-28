The apology by RBA governor Dr Philip Lowe for inadvertently misleading hundreds of thousands of Australian borrowers into believing interest rates would not begin to rise until at least midway through 2024 has been a long time coming.
While he has conceded, on numerous previous occasions, that the bank's messaging had been flawed and that he regretted that people had taken him at what most thought was his word, this is the first time Dr Lowe has actually used the "s" word.
While the Prime Minister was quick to reaffirm his support for the RBA governor in the wake of the apology, many are asking if, in light of the serious reputational damage the bank has suffered, Dr Lowe is the right person to lead the organisation moving forward.
When Dr Lowe was asked on Monday if he believed the RBA had lost the confidence of the public he said he did not think that was the case.
It is apparent many others are begging to differ.
While the RBA governor has defended the bank's messaging on interest rates, noting that it was always conditional on the state of the economy, he did flag changes in the way the bank communicates with the community it serves.
While this apparent commitment to greater clarity and transparency moving forward is to be welcomed the question is whether or not, in view of this fiasco which resulted in almost 300,000 Australians taking out loans six or more times their annual incomes, Dr Lowe is the best pick to be the face of the RBA.
People need to have confidence that those running the show are on the top of their games when disaster strikes.
Given the RBA got the Australia government bond yield target badly wrong and then stuck with a flawed policy for far too long despite a succession of red flags this does not appear to have been the case.
It is to be hoped that the current review into the RBA board examines how it is led, its composition, and who is accountable when mistakes are made.
Dr Lowe could also ask himself if the best way to restore the bank's credibility within the community would be for him to step down.
What do you think? You can have your say by sending us a Letter to the Editor using the form below.
