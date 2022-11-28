The Examiner
Comment

EDITORIAL || Reserve Bank governor's apology a long time coming

By Editorial
November 29 2022 - 5:00am
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe.

The apology by RBA governor Dr Philip Lowe for inadvertently misleading hundreds of thousands of Australian borrowers into believing interest rates would not begin to rise until at least midway through 2024 has been a long time coming.

