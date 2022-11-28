The Examiner
Public needs reminding of continued dangers, says Labor

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 28 2022
Labor hits government COVID policy

As new COVID infections escalate in the state and a report from a medical research group said as many as 10,000 Tasmanians could have long COVID, Labor leader Rebecca White criticised the government for relaxing its information campaign warning the public of the continued dangers.

