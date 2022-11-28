Community, council clash over parking outside business

The owners of a business in the state's North attended the Northern Midlands council meeting last night to make a plea to councillors during public question time.
The Church cafe, located on High Street in Campbell Town, is yet to re-open after its owners clashed with the council over parking arrangements this month.
Nicole Graham, who created the business with her husband Garry, addressed the councillors and claimed she had attended the meeting because "the general manager wants us to pay for upgrades to council land".
"This has been a very unexpected demand at this late stage of our development application, it has delayed the project, and would also make it unviable," she said.
Mr Graham explained that she wished to implement nine 90-degree gravel parking spaces with drainage along the property's border. She said that set-up was "far more affordable, practical, and, importantly, in keeping with the heritage scope of the property", compared to councils request for road widening as well as a bituminised carpark fitted with a curb, guttering, and footpaths, which Ms Graham said would cost $200,000.
Ms Graham also said a bituminised car park would cause damage to heritage-listed trees situated along the land's perimeter, before hitting out at council's comparisons to carparks built by several other businesses in the vicinity.
"You named just three businesses as comparisons - The Grange, Banjo's, and the yet-to-be-built Anglican church extension," she said.
"All three - unlike us - have land available on-site for parking, we don't have that land, so these comparisons are not at all relevant."
Ms Graham went on to voice her belief that a more accurate comparison would be council's own pool patrons who allegedly parked informally at the very same location for 35 years without any council intervention.
When it came time for councillors to vote on the request to use council-owned streets for car parking, there was significant discussion about how allowing a business to make use of community property to provide parking for its customers - at a cost to ratepayers - would create a "dangerous precedent" and cause others to think The Church had been unfairly favoured. The insurance issues that could arise from allowing the carpark to be used as is were also discussed, while several councillors questioned whether there actually was sufficient land within the property to house a carpark.
In the end, the motion was lost, but a recommendation that the general manager provided consent to the making of planning application on the condition that the applicant provided plans showing nine 45-degree sealed parking spaces a with kerb, channel, and footpath connecting to the property access was carried.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
