Tasmania is the country's 'emissions slasher', but Climate Council warns more needs to be done

Over the last decade Tasmania has reduced its transport emission by 18 per cent.
With other states and territories recording single-digit figures, it's an impressive reduction for Tasmania, which snapped up the "Emissions Slasher" award in a new scorecard by Climate Council last week.
But there are warnings that more needs to be done to ensure Tasmania remains one of the top-performing states for clean transport options.
The Good Car Company co-founder and director Anthony Broese van Groenou said the state had "an incredible opportunity to be a world leader", but further reduction of transport emissions was vital.
The renewable transport company, which aims to make electrical vehicles more affordable for consumers, has been a key-player in the state's uptake of EVs, something that Mr Broese van Groenou said shouldn't be taken for granted.
"Our position that we currently have as a leader for zero net energy is very quickly under threat from New South Wales racing up ahead," he said.
Among the state's achievements, Mr Broese van Groenou said, was the rollout of public fast charging networks and stamp duty waivers for new and second-hand electrical vehicles.
However, he said equal access to renewable transport options remained a significant challenge.
"People that live in the outer suburbs in the lower socio-demographic areas often have much higher transport costs than people living in the inner city," he said.
"So we need to try to find mechanisms - whether it be means tested, low interest, zero interest loans for people living in outer suburbs - just to get them into a newer, cleaner vehicle."
Another glaring hole in Tasmania's clean-transport strategy was public transport.
According to the Climate Council, Tasmania has the lowest uptake of public transport in the country, and no commitment to exclusively purchase electrified options, like e-buses.
Climate Council Head of Advocacy Dr Jennifer Rayner said better networks of footpaths, bike lanes, and zero-emission public transport were among initiatives needed to improve the state's performance.
"Tasmania is dominating the decarbonisation of Australia's transport, and it could slash so much more if it added cleaner public transport into the mix," Dr Rayner said.
A poll by the organisation this year found 80 per cent of Australians believe governments should invest more in public transport, with almost 70 per cent keen to see the country's bus fleet electrified.
Also high up on many Australians' lists was a greater investment in footpaths and bike lanes.
For Mr Broese van Groenou, there is still much to celebrate.
"I think any sort of positive recognition of steps in the right direction is a good thing,
"We have this huge opportunity to create jobs, grow our economy, and meet more of the community's needs."
