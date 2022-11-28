It's been a long time between drinks but Longford's Hanson family will be trying to win Tasmania's premier sprint for the third time at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Smart galloper And Beyond will return from a spell in the $150,000 Newmarket Handicap and co-trainer Tanya Hanson is hoping for "a bold showing".
And Beyond started a short-priced favourite in the race last year but didn't have much luck while finishing eighth behind all-the-way winner Deroche.
"We're happy that he's drawn barrier 6 this year because, if he jumps well, it gives us the option of going forward and getting out of the early scrimmages," Hanson said.
"Last year he managed to find all of them.
"But he can also be ridden back if need be."
Hanson, who co-trains with her nephew Kyle Maskiell, has booked Victorian jockey Jake Duffy for the ride.
"We had Jake Noonan booked but he couldn't make the weight," she said.
"That's the trouble with so many horses on 54kg - jockeys are hard to find.
And Beyond hasn't raced since finishing sixth at Caulfield in late June.
"Normally we wouldn't want to go into the Newmarket first-up because it's more like a 1400m race," Hanson said.
"But we needed to give him that extra time in the paddock and he wasn't ready in time for a lead-up run.
"Win, lose or draw, I think it will pay dividends because he's the happiest we've ever had him."
And Beyond has won up to 1350m and was beaten only two lengths behind Lim's Cruiser in the 1600m Mowbray Stakes in February.
"He's also finished second to The Inevitable over 1400m (in the Conquering Stakes) so there will be plenty of options for him later on," Hanson said.
"Even though he's six, he's had very few starts and is still learning really."
And Beyond has had two trials leading up to his return, the latest a second behind speedy mare Title Shot over 1009m at Spreyton.
He was ridden out strongly as Hanson wanted to give him "a serious hit-out".
"We would have preferred it if he'd won the trial just for a bit of a kill because he hasn't won for a long time (12 months)," she said.
"But the winner is very quick and got five lengths on him on the corner which he couldn't make up.
"Perhaps it was a little bit disappointing that he didn't show that zip but, in saying that, he was bright as a button two days later."
Members of the Hanson family won the Newmarket twice in the 1970s.
They raced 1976 winner French Roulette, who was trained for them by Allan Stubbs, and leased 1979 winner Sandau who was trained by Tanya's father Ken.
Only 16 of the 21 entries for the Newmarket accepted, with Bello Beau and Rebel Factor the most notable omissions.
Jaja Chaboogie and Ethical Dilemma just missed the cut and are the two emergencies.
Alpine Wolf snared the last spot in the final 14 courtesy of his age.
He has the same rating (77) as Jaja Chaboogie and Ethical Dilemma but went into the field ahead of the other two because he is younger.
Alpine Wolf is four, Jaja Chaboogie six and Ethical Dilemma seven.
Had they been the same age, they would have gone into a draw.
Topweight The Inevitable opened favourite at $3.80 in the first fixed-odds market to be posted.
He quickly firmed to $3.30 with tab.com.au and could start shorter.
His stablemate First Accused was second favourite ($5.00 to $5.50) ahead of Newhart ($7.00 to $8.00) who opened surprisingly short and longer odds were available elsewhere.
Alpine Wolf ($16 to $11), Gee Gee Secondover ($21 to $16) and Swoop Dog ($21 to $19) all had early support.
3.30 The Inevitable
5.50 First Accused
8.00 Newhart
11.00 Alpine Wolf
12.00 And Beyond
13.00 Julius
16.00 Gee Gee Secondover
17.00 Turk Warrior
18.00 Dark Wanderer
19.00 Music Addition
19.00 Swoop Dog
31.00 Le Cadeau
34.00 Liffeybeau
34.00 Blaze Forth
51.00 Jaja Chaboogie
51.00 Ethical Dilemma
*Odds available with tab.com.au as at 5pm on Monday.
Spreyton trainer Barry Campbell will have a strong hand as he chases his second successive Newmarket win and the third of his long career.
He will have four runners - Newhart, Le Cadeau, Julius and Alpine Wolf.
Campbell won in 1987 with Batman Lane and last year with Deroche.
Six other trainers who have won the race previously will have runners this year.
Scott Brunton has won it four times either training in his own right or in partnership with his father David.
Glenn Stevenson has won it three times, all with I'm Wesley, and Leon Wells has also won it three times either training solo or in partnership with his sons Dean and Trent.
John Blacker, Michael Trinder and Julie Richards have each won it once.
Blacker's father George holds the training record with seven winners.
Stephen Maskiell holds the Newmarket riding record with eight wins ahead of Max Baker on seven.
Five jockeys riding in this year's race have won it previously.
Brendon McCoull is the only dual winner, successful on Black N Tough in 2013 and I'm Wesley in 2018.
David Pires won on Dragila in 2003, Daniel Ganderton on I'm Wesley in 2019, Bulent Muhcu on Gee Gee Secondover in 2020 and Codi Jordan on Deroche last year.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
