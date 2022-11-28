The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hanson family hoping sprinter can rise above and beyond Newmarket rivals

GM
By Greg Mansfield
November 28 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$150,000 Newmarket Handicap contender And Beyond wins at Mowbray for jockey Kyle Maskiell who is now his co-trainer.
The Inevitable opened Newmarket Handicap favourite at $3.80 and quickly firmed to $3.30.
Alpine Wolf's supporters quickly snapped up the $16 offered by the TAB and he firmed to $11.

It's been a long time between drinks but Longford's Hanson family will be trying to win Tasmania's premier sprint for the third time at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.