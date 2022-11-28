Meningococcal case in North prompts reminder over the 'rare but serious' disease

A meningococcal case in the state's North has prompted the Department of Health to issue a warning over the "rare but serious contagious disease".
A 24-year-old man was hospitalised with the disease last week, the third case of meningococcal this year in Tasmania.
Public Health Services said they worked with the man and his family to ensure close contacts were "promptly managed" to minimise further infections.
Specialist Medical Advisor Dr Shannon Melody said in a statement over the weekend that although the disease was more common during winter and spring, there had been an increase in cases nationally.
"Vaccination, and early detection and treatment of cases, both save lives," Dr Melody said.
"Meningococcal disease can develop quickly, and it can be fatal."
The symptoms of meningococcal disease include fever, severe headache, confusion, severe muscle pain, and rash.
Tasmania typically records an average of seven cases per year.
