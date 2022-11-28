The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Meningococcal case prompts disease reminder from Health Department

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meningococcal case in North prompts reminder over the 'rare but serious' disease

A meningococcal case in the state's North has prompted the Department of Health to issue a warning over the "rare but serious contagious disease".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.