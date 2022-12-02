An absurd response to the Victorian Liberals' defeat - which was also seen when Scott Morrison lost in May - is the idea that the party should lurch to the right.
It's been sprouted by conservative cheerleaders on Rupert Murdoch's Sky News, who, much to the amusement of many, were down in the dumps as Dan Andrews' win became evident.
And it was picked up by the delightful Australian Christian Lobby (ACL), whose first comment that they'll "continue to pray" for Mr Andrews sounds almost ominous.
The lesson to be drawn from the result, ACL Victorian director Wendy Francis says, is "that Labor lite doesn't work ... not just for faith voters, but everyone".
Ms Francis says the now former Liberal leader Matthew Guy was trying to walk both sides of the street on "religious freedom" and "was keen to copy Labor on social issues to avoid any adverse media reaction".
"Social issues" in the ACL's vernacular are basically reforms that are aimed at a more tolerant society, which, of course, they find rather disagreeable.
Liberals like to present their party as a "broad church", supposedly accepting differences of opinion.
In the wake of the party's federal election loss, Ms Francis took aim at even this, arguing "the Liberals can't win on the left".
"The 'broad church' Liberal Party cannot survive long-term because it cannot be all things to all people. It cannot appeal to left and right at the same time," she said.
The bottom-line, according to Ms Francis, is that "the Liberals need to pick their lane and reboot their natural base, which is socially conservative".
What's ironic about this line of thinking is that for a great many voters the Liberals are already perceived as being so far to the right, so captured by socially conservative voices, that they're out of touch.
Former PM Malcolm Turnbull knows all about this conflict between right and left in the Liberal Party. His take, shared on Twitter, on the party's Victorian defeat is that "... in the most small "l" liberal state in Australia, the Liberal Party has been taken over by the hard right and is therefore at odds with the electorate whose support it seeks."
Right-wing Libs - and those who would have the party swing that way - are not going to listen to Mr Turnbull, but he's right.
Elections in Australia, particularly due to compulsory voting, are won from the centre; where most voters are found.
If the Liberals won't win on the left, they most certainly won't if they go further right.
