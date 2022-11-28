Scottsdale's Taia Lette was a clear standout among multiple success stories at the St Leonards track on Monday.
The 16-year-old was dominant in the grade 10 high jump, with her opponents unable to get anywhere near her final height.
More impressively, Lette smashed the previous Northern High Schools Sports Association Division 2 record of 1.50 metres, which had stood for 15 years.
But the athlete wasn't done there, surpassing the record jump among all schools of 1.58m set last year.
Lette went on to jump 1.63m, a result that she had been aiming for coming into the carnival.
"It's always nice to have my name in the record books," she said.
"I'm pretty pleased to get over 1.60, because I'm going away for nationals and I just wanted to get a good jump in competition, so yeah it felt pretty good," she said.
The Scottsdale representative is preparing for December's national championships in Adelaide, and will be aiming for a more ambitious target going into the event.
"I'd like to get over 1.65 again because that's how I qualified to get over there," she said.
Most might hope for improved weather conditions for South Australia, but Lette is unbothered by the strong winds she experienced on Monday.
"It's pretty hard as the bar is normally always wiggling because of the wind, but I always seem to jump better when it's cold and windy," she said.
Elsewhere, Deloraine's Phoenix Newitt improved the Division 2 shot put record by two centimetres with her 8.96m effort.
Brooks and Deloraine were battling for supremacy all day with each school benefitting from multiple strong contributors in their attempts to earn a promotion to the top division.
Ella Leonard was outstanding throughout the day for Deloraine, with the 15-year-old managing a podium in every discipline she competed in, including wins in triple jump, long jump, high jump, 100m, 200m and the 100m relay.
"I've done the best I could, I put a lot of effort in and I'm proud of what I've done," she said of her achievements.
For Brooks, 15-year-old Rilee McHenry was a star athlete, winning the 1500m mixed, 100m relay and long jump alongside multiple other podiums.
"A bit of domination today," he said. "I've just looked to try and have fun but win."
Brooks ultimately beat Deloraine by just 30 points in a carnival which had been postponed after the first date was washed out.
Results
