The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Taia Lette breaks high jump record at NHSSA division two athletics carnival

By Ben Hann
November 28 2022 - 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scottsdale's Taia Lette was a clear standout among multiple success stories at the St Leonards track on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.