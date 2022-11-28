I agree with and disagree with Senator Jonno Duniam with regards to a Tasmanian AFL team and stadium.
The worst possible reason for Tasmania being granted an AFL licence would be that the AFL is a national competition and Tasmania deserves a team for that reason. This argument could be made for Tasmania to be part of all national competitions.
There are too many teams in the AFL already. I also believe that Tasmania should only be granted an AFL licence when it can be proven that a team will be successful into the long term, that is economically viable, competitive on the field and popular.
A Tasmanian team won't be a team of Tasmanian players. There will be some Tasmanians included but others will continue to be drafted by interstate teams. A Tasmanian team will include some experienced interstate players who will form an experienced core and there will be young players from interstate drafted into a Tasmanian team.
The experienced players will only be available for short terms as their careers wane. And how many of the young interstate players will wish to remain for the long term to build a strong and successful team?
We certainly don't need a billion-dollar stadium in Hobart until it is recognised that a Tasmanian team is successful and it can be proven that it is absolutely necessary.
Ross Warren, Devonport
For more than a decade now the Examiner has been reporting horrific violence against women. We have had numerous conferences, protests, and demonstrations and nothing has changed, and it still goes on - physical abuse, torture, rape and murder.
I have constantly condemned these cowardly acts and offer a solution to overcome more than 50 per cent of these atrocious attacks. Change the law. Make these low-life male perpetrators fear the law. Introduce strong deterrent penalties. Domestic violence 15-20 years, rape 20-25 years, murder 30 years to life, depending on the circumstance all without parole.
This will not eliminate it totally but will sure make a perpetrator think about the consequences. It is an abomination for men to use their fiscal strength to violate a women. Our present law is like throwing cream puffs at a bear. Make them fear the law.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
