The Tasmania Crop Technology Centre held its second annual field day last Thursday to educate farmers and farm advisors on growing quality crops with high rainfall.
The event featured Hyper Yielding Crops (HYC) and was held at the TAS Crop Technology Centre in Hagley.
The project is funded by Grains Research and Development Corporation and takes place in Western Australia, South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania.
This is the second event for the HYC project. The first resulted from a national project called the Hyper Yielding Cereals project, which started in 2016.
Managing Director and HYC Project Leader Nick Poole highlighted the importance of Tasmania producing high-quality crops and working with the high amount of rainfall this year to do so.
"The importance of Tasmanians producing high-quality crops is that the state is a net importer of grains from the mainland. So the bigger and more productive crops we can grow in Tasmania, the less we're dependent on grains coming from interstate, so we become more self-sufficient," he said.
"The Hyper Yielding Crops project has been charged with lifting productivity in Australia's higher rainfall zone areas. It's been a national initiative funded by the Grain Research Development Corporation." Mr Poole said.
Tasmania has the highest yield potential for wheat and barley, amongst other crops, the yields recorded in the state are higher than anywhere else in Australia. Mr Poole said that with such potential, it is important for farmers and agriculture experts to know how to produce quality crops with the rainfall experienced this year.
"With such high yield potential, it's important that we've identified the right varieties, the right fertiliser management, and the right disease management strategies to actually enable us to capture that potential," he said.
"The goal is always to produce quality grains. Unfortunately, it has just been made difficult this year with high levels of disease and excessive rainfall."
"The emphasis yesterday was to make growers aware that we found that high-yielding crops depend on good fertile farming systems and good farming rotations," he said. "Farmers cannot achieve high-yielding crops based on artificial fertilisers. You need good soil organic matter to underpin those high-yielding crops."
The event had a great turnout of farmers and others in the industry. The day consisted of six education sessions from guest speakers within the industry, including Mr Poole himself.
Mr Poole said that the team are waiting on confirmation that the event will run again next year.
