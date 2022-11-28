The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tributes flow as Kookaburra Eddie Ockenden reaching 400 appearances

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 28 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kookaburras celebrate the 400th appearance of Eddie Ockenden (front, third from right). Picture Twitter

Eddie Ockenden said he was humbled by the wave of tributes he received upon joining an exclusive club of athletes to have made 400 international appearances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.