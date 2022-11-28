Eddie Ockenden said he was humbled by the wave of tributes he received upon joining an exclusive club of athletes to have made 400 international appearances.
Fellow Tasmanian national captain Ricky Ponting - who played 168 Test matches and 375 ODIs - is among the few Australians to have achieved such elite longevity and the country's sporting community united to acknowledge the feat.
The Kookaburras celebrated Ockenden's record-breaking appearance by defeating India 7-4 in Adelaide on Sunday.
Hobart's 35-year-old quadruple Olympian became just the seventh hockey player in history to play 400 internationals when he ran out in front of family, friends and former teammates 16 years after making his Australian debut.
"To have the special occasion was amazing. I can't say thanks enough," Ockenden said.
"I have had so many messages and calls from friends, people from Tassie, former teammates. I've had such a good life with the Kookaburras and I can't say thank you enough to all the people I need to say thank you to.
"Every step along the way you have people who help you and I'm grateful for all of it."
The build-up to the milestone saw tributes flooding in from former teammates, mentors and other sporting greats.
Matthew Wells blazed a similar trail from Hobart and played with Ockenden at the 2008 Olympics.
"Ed loves the game, he's great to watch, has the ball on a string and has good people around him," he said.
"It's an amazing achievement and I don't see him stopping at 400."
Mark Knowles won multiple World Cups, World Leagues and Commonwealth Games titles alongside Ockenden who he said was one of his most talented teammates.
"He has absolutely silky skills and a knowledge, understanding and love of the game that not many others have," Knowles said. "I think that's allowed him to play for so long."
Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said the milestone was "an incredible effort".
"What we need to acknowledge is what Eddie gives to the group. As a leader, he's not out there yelling out, but he goes around and talks to players individually and is a real driver in that area."
Among the admirers from beyond the realms of hockey was Legana's Ian Chesterman, Chef de Mission at the Tokyo Olympics and now president of the Australian Olympic Committee.
"What a remarkable achievement," he said. "I know in my and your home state everyone's incredibly proud of you, but really it's right across the country that everyone recognises what an extraordinary achievement it is of making 400 games at the highest level."
Four-time Olympic swimming champion Cate Campbell told Ockenden: "It has been a joy to watch you run out in the green and gold and represent Australia so many times and I loved sharing Olympic teams with you."
And Joel Selwood, quadruple premiership player with Ockenden's beloved Geelong, added: "Crazy to think that you've been able to do it for that long. You've lasted longer than me so congratulations. From one good Cats man to another: good luck."
