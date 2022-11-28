With only one game in action this weekend, the Cricket North women's league spotlight was pointed at Windsor Park as Westbury battled it out against Riverside.
Saturday's clash pitted the league's top and bottom sides and the gulf in class was clear to see as Riverside cruised to an eight-wicket win.
The 10 women of Westbury found it difficult to make an impression with the bat, with captain Stacey Norton-Smith's 14 and Cassie Walker's eight providing the most significant knocks as they battled their way to 43 all out.
Riverside's bowlers dominated from the outset, but this time it was Alysha Jackson who led the way, knocking over the stumps on four occasions to finish with figures of 4-8 off 2.3 overs.
Elyse Page was also a handy contributor with the ball, claiming two wickets to ensure the pressure was firmly on the Westbury batting line-up.
Facing a modest total, the Blues were clinical during the chase despite losing opener Charlotte Bird early after she was bowled to leave the side at 1-3.
Once again, it was Jackson who proved a major contributor for the league leaders, finishing with a steady nine unbeaten to play a supportive role for Meg Radford, who blasted a quickfire 14 off just seven deliveries.
The Shamrocks' total was never in doubt to be chased down and after less than nine overs, Riverside claimed their fifth win of the season and moved six points clear of South Launceston in the process.
The other match between Launceston and South Launceston was rescheduled by mutual agreement due to limited player availability.
Multiple players were selected for the over-40s national cricket carnival which began in Geelong on Sunday, meaning neither side were able to field a team.
