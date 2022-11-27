Man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

A 23-year-old man was airlifted to hospital on Sunday night after he received serious injuries in a single vehicle crash.
Police said the incident happened on Sunday at 8.10pm on the Midland Highway at Epping Forest.
Police allege the incident happened in the southbound lane near a U-turn bay.
The sole occupant of the blue Ford Falcon utility, was trapped in the vehicle until he was freed by members of the Tasmania Fire Service before being airlifted to the Royal Hobart Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Northern Crash Investigation Services and Forensic Services attended the scene, with investigations into the cause of the crash ongoing.
The Midland Highway was closed in both directions for approximately two hours while the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw a blue Ford Falcon flat tray utility on the Midlands Highway prior to the crash should contact Longford Police on 131 444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.