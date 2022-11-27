The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

23-year-old man airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle crash in Epping Forest

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:20am
Man airlifted to hospital in stable condition

A 23-year-old man was airlifted to hospital on Sunday night after he received serious injuries in a single vehicle crash.

