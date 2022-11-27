Firearm discharged at Kings Meadows

Police allege a firearm was discharged at a house in Kings Meadows on Sunday night.
The alleged incident occurred at 9.45pm at Pinkard Street at Kings Meadows and caused a window to smash.
Police said they believe the house was deliberately targeted and the parties involved were known to each other.
"Carrying and using firearms in this manner is of grave concern to police," they said.
No-one was injured during the incident.
Tasmania Police is asking for public assistance in this matter and are removing illegal firearms for people who use them for an unlawful purpose.
If anyone has any information involving illegal firearms, they are urged to contact police. Information can be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 180033300 or the Launceston Police Station on 131444.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
