The annual car show for the Monaro and GM club of Tasmania took place last weekend.
Over 250 cars were on display, and hundreds of people made their way to the Windsor Precinct Centre at Riverside to check it out.
President of the Monaro and CM club in Tasmania, Ken Tatto, said the day was well attended.
The theme of the event was Peter Brock's winning race in Bathurst 50 years ago.
Peter Brock was the only person to win the Bathurst in a LJ Torana as a driver.
Brock drove the car to wins at Symmons Plains, Calder Park and Amaroo Park in 1974 before switching to the new, V8-powered Torana SL/R 5000 for the final two rounds of that season.
One of the cars on display, a GTR XU1 had previously been raced by Colin Bond (previous winner of Bathurst 1000) and had been restored.
David Quinn, of Ulverstone, attended the event and showcased his 1973 LJ Torana SL.
Originally built in Adelaide, the car still has its original engine.
"It was taken for restoration about six years ago. It's got a few special bits on it, it's got a set of genuine 72 Sprintmaster rims, a M21 XU1 Gearbox and a few other factory performance bits on it," Mr Quinn said.
"It's a nice car, I like to share it with people. People see these cars and it produces covnersations and nostalgia and it makes people happy. You look at them and you smile," he said.
The event was held at the Windsor Community Precinct in Riverside.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
