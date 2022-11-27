Smithton young gun Nash Walker has capped off a stellar Oceania Under-15 Championships campaign, leading Australia to gold in the final on Saturday.
As captain of the national team, Walker was a stand-out performer across the tournament in Guam.
Lining up against familiar rival New Zealand in the decider, Walker and his side built a six-point lead heading into half-time.
A final-quarter fight-back from New Zealand saw the sides lock into a tie, before Australia pulled away to claim the win, 85-74.
Walker notched 19 points as the top scorer for the Australian side. He averaged 19 and a half minutes of play per game, landing 77 points across the tournament.
Walker averaged 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and two assists per game. His efforts were rewarded with selection in the tournament's All-Star Five team alongside Australian teammate Dash Daniels.
Walker's "composure and ability to control play" was a game-winning difference for Australia, making it "impossible for other teams to shut him and his team down".
