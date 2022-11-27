Race leaders Rhys Robotham and Justine Barrow stayed out of trouble to secure the men's and women's Tour of Tasmania titles.
Both enjoying sizeable leads heading into the final stage Devonport Criterium, the pair never looked like losing sight of the bigger picture.
"This Tour is by far the best I've done anywhere really, it's been a highlight of my career," said Robotham, a 21-year-old Queenslander who also took out the sprint classification for Team BridgeLane.
"This was a huge goal of mine, I was looking for a stage win so to take away the Tour win as well is very special. There were a few nervous moments going into the crit, lots of people were very excited to start off but we had a good team plan.
"I was told by our team manager to stick on Tom's [Chapman] wheel, I had a lot of confidence in him, and he kept me calm. I just got through the first 20-30 minutes, then from there the boys kept me up the front. It was really special to have the boys sacrifice their races to help me."
ARA Pro Cycling Sunshine Coast rider Craig Wiggins won the stage.
"That was awesome, my team road really well all Tour and it was great to finish it off," he said.
"It was such a flowy course so you could get a pretty good sit, I'm quite small and I'm good at my bunch positioning, so it was cruisey all day until the last five laps when it started to ramp up."
Victorian veteran Barrow finished nine seconds behind stage winner Maeve Plouffe (ACA) to confirm overall victory by more than a minute.
"It was all about staying safe and keeping my general classification lead," said Barrow, who also claimed the queen of the mountain classification.
"It was hard without a team, I was really relying on others. I was counting the time gap of the break and I don't think it got more than 15 seconds so that was comfortable."
Stage and sprint classification winner Plouffe said: "It was definitely a much nicer stage for me than yesterday, that was pretty savage out on the hills.
"I had the luxury of sitting in the break the entire time, so I figured since I'd been doing no work on the front for the last few laps and I did have the watts left, I stepped out around the side and got away.
"This might be my last NRS race for a little bit because I'm going off to Europe next year to race, I love the NRS, it's obviously where I've started racing and where I've developed the skills. The calibre of riders in here at the moment is incredible."
Liam Johnston was the best placed Tasmanian in fifth while fellow Launceston mountain biker Sam Fox took out the Tour's mountains classification.
Results
Men stage 4
1. Craig WIGGINS (ACA) 1h06:23; 2. Liam WALSH +0; 3. Blake AGNOLETTO (ITM) +0; 4. Kurt EATHER (OLI) +0; 5. Declan TREZISE (ACA) +0
General classification: 1. Rhys ROBOTHAM (BLN) 7h24:41; 2. Matthew GREENWOOD (TCC) +1:08; 3. Carter BETTLES (ACA) +1:11; 4. Zac MARRIAGE (BLN) +1:23; 5. Liam JOHNSTON (ITM) +2:00
Young rider: Matthew GREENWOOD (TCC)
Sprint: Rhys ROBOTHAM (BLN)
Mountain: Sam FOX (BLN)
Team: BridgeLane
Women stage 3
1. Maeve PLOUFFE (ACA) 50:54; 2. Amber PATE (ITM) +0; 3. Lucie FITYUS (CDF) +0; 4. Georgia WHITEHOUSE (SUS) +9; 5. Katelyn NICHOLSON (BRT) +9
General classification: 1. Justine BARROW 5h04:32; 2. Amber PATE (ITM) +1:01; 3. Danielle DE FRANCESCO (ACA) +1:04; 4. Mackenzie COUPLAND (CDF) +1:15; 5. Mia HAYDEN (WRP) +1:30
Young rider: Mackenzie COUPLAND (CDF)
Sprint: Maeve PLOUFFE (ACA)
Mountain: Justine BARROW
Team: InForm TMX MAKE
U19 men stage 4
1. Jamie COLES 1h06:25; 2. Samuel MCKEE +0; 3. Nate HADDEN +0; 4. William EAVES +0; 5. Tyler TOMKINSON +2
General classification: 1. William EAVES 4h35:47; 2. Campbell PALMER +3; 3. William HEFFERNAN +3; 4. Tyler TOMKINSON +12; 5. Luke TUCKWELL +3:13
U19 women stage 3
1. Talia APPLETON 51:03; 2. Belinda BAILEY +0; 3. Mackenzie COUPLAND +0; 4. Bronte STEWART +0; 5. Mia WILLIAMS +0
General classification: 1. Mackenzie COUPLAND 5h06:03; 2. Talia APPLETON +5:34; 3. Bronte STEWART +5:35; 4. Felicity WILSON-HAFFENDEN +6:51; 5. Isabelle CARNES +11:58
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
