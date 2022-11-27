Classy pacer Call Me Hector has been a giant killer several times during his career and he did it again in the second heat of the $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Starting the rank outsider of the field at $81, the Matthew Cooper-trained seven-year-old stormed home to beat favourite Ryley Major by almost 2m.
Although he's won 23 races and at one time held the Tasmanian mile record, Call Me Hector hasn't always been kind to punters.
He was an $18 chance in a seven-horse field when he won in Hobart in July - his first success after a 14-month absence from the track.
In seven subsequent starts he'd managed only one minor placing before overpowering Ryley Major who looked a $1.05 chance entering the home straight.
Ryley Major began quickly as usual from his 30m handicap and raced one-out and two-back before coming four wide on the turn.
Cooper had Call Me Hector just behind him and, when he pulled to the outside, the Art Major gelding went straight past the track record holder to win like an odds-on favourite.
The two least experienced horses in the field fought out the 2YO Pace but again the finishing order didn't suit most punters.
Camelot Jedimaster, a $14 chance having his second start, held out heavily-backed debutant Nancestiger ($1.75f) to score by a half head.
Kayleb Williams gave the winner a lovely run after lobbing one-out, one-back shortly after the start.
He moved three wide at the 600m, joined the leaders on the home turn and hit the front half way up the straight.
Nancestiger came at him late but he showed plenty of fight to just hold on.
Owner-trainer Graeme McCulloch provided the quinella in the 2YO Maiden at Elwick on Sunday with two horses he tried to sell but ended up keeping.
Encounter Sphere, ridden by Chelsea Baker, finished off strongly to beat Popilita by a length after the runner-up looked home when she kicked clear in the straight.
McCulloch said it was a great result to get the quinella with his new stallion Stratosphere.
"We bred both horses and offered them at the sale," the trainer said.
"We didn't sell the winner and, although we did sell the second horse, she failed to scope and ended up back with us.
"Encounter Sphere is a very sensible horse but I was a bit worried that a couple of others in the field had race experience.
"But, because he is so sensible, it made up for that."
Trainer Imogen Miller will be hoping Alvarinho's win in the Tony Carrick Maiden is a good omen for a bigger race later in the week.
Alvarinho is a half-sister to Miller's smart sprinter Algernon who is entered for the $150,000 Newmarket Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Miller bred the Tough Speed filly who was having only her third start when she snuck home by a nose over heavily-backed newcomer Moveforlex.
"We're very happy with that - the second horse came with a strong finish but she kicked on well," the trainer said.
Algernon hasn't raced since two runs in Melbourne in July/August and Miller said a final decision on whether he contests the Newmarket would be left until Monday morning.
The five-year-old has a 50 per cent winning strike-rate but his six victories have all been at Elwick.
Jockey Anthony Darmanin floored most punters with a bold front-running ride on outsider Dixie's Boy in the Benchmark 76 Handicap over 2400m.
The Tegan Keys-trained gelding started at $31 after opening at $81.
Darmanin said the plan was to "lead and dictate" and try to break up the field down the back straight.
"He travelled nicely and, on the corner, I thought I was a sneaky chance," the jockey said.
"From there I just tried to keep him balanced.
"When the others started to come in the straight I didn't think he had much left in the tank but he kept whacking away."
Dixie's Boy held on to score by a long neck over last year's St Leger winner Creative Hero who produced his first glimpse of form since returning from a spell.
Darmanin brought up a race-to-race double on the Dylan Clark-trained Peace Be Upon Him in the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
"Dylan wanted me to try to be bit more positive on him because he's been getting too far back and been left with too much to do late," the jockey said.
"I had to encourage him to be closer but, once he got there, he switched off nicely and finished off really good."
St Leonards greyhound trainer Robin Grubb scored an overdue win with Rojo Diamond in the $25,000-to-the-winner Ladbrokes Chase final in Hobart on Thursday night.
Grubb has sent out many finalists over the years in the race originally known as the Devonport Cup and his previous best result was a second with Hello Nugget (behind Corykodi) in 2019.
It was the trainer's second group-race success, having won the 2019 Launceston Cup with Hello Rhonda.
Rojo Diamond has won four feature events this year and has taken his career earnings to $89,830.
He is now in contention for the new triple crown bonus, needing to also win the Hobart Thousand and Launceston Cup to pick up an extra $100,000.
Grubb said he would give Rojo Diamond a week off before returning to Hobart for the Thousand heats on December 8.
The $100,000-to-the-winner final is on December 15 with the $60,000-to-the-winner Launceston Cup in February..
- BRENNAN RYAN
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
