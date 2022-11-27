The Examiner
Giant killer Call Me Hector wins heat of $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple at Mowbray

GM
By Greg Mansfield
November 27 2022 - 9:00pm
Rank outsider Call Me Hector, driven by Matt Cooper, wins the second heat of the Tassie Golden Apple. Picture by Stacey Lear
Trainer Imogen Miller won the Maiden at Elwick with Algernon's half sister Alvarinho.
Rojo Diamond wins the Ladbrokes Chase final to stay in the hunt for a $100,000 bonus.

Classy pacer Call Me Hector has been a giant killer several times during his career and he did it again in the second heat of the $50,000 Tassie Golden Apple at Mowbray on Sunday night.

