Evandale's Verandah Music Festival has been embraced by the community

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated November 27 2022 - 4:37pm, first published 3:00pm
The Roundabouts gathered quite a crowd with their string folk music. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Organiser Jeff McClintock said Evandale's Verandah Music Festival event had been "embraced by the community" and was growing larger each year.

