Organiser Jeff McClintock said Evandale's Verandah Music Festival event had been "embraced by the community" and was growing larger each year.
"It seems to get bigger each year," he said.
"The original inspiration was because we recognised that people were a bit anxious during COVID and music is something that really helps people to relax and brings people together as well."
The festival had nine verandahs strewn across Evandale, with different musicians performing over November 26 -27.
The main stage was at the Uniting Church chapel, with performers within walking distance up to Collins street.
Mr McClintock was an organiser and a performer in the band Dad Joke.
Dad Joke was a popular verandah spot, especially for the younger ones.
"We're all dads and used to telling groan-worthy jokes," Mr McClintock said.
"We all thought, could this be the Evandale equivalent of The Wiggles? Probably not, but we'll have a bit of fun."
With 24 bands playing, Mr McClintock said there was something for everyone.
One performer was young Jayden Filleul, 17, played some jazz during the Saturday sessions.
"The crowd was very supportive and encouraging," he said.
"I played cover tracks and they really enjoyed it."
Jayden also volunteered for the festival, one of 60, and said he would be back next year.
"It's a great town that has lots of different cultures," he said.
While many bands gravitated to a more folk style, there were still a variety. The Stranded Wailers from Hobart performed sea shanties, and world-renown mandolin player Luke Plumb performed.
From choirs to bagpipes, the festival had it all.
Many of the verandahs were sponsored by local businesses and all funds raised would go back into the next year's festival.
Another element of the festival was to ensure it produced as little waste as possible.
The compost fairies Mia McCarthy and Cathy Cloudsdale, along with the compost canine Chippa, helped people sort out their scraps.
"We're working for a zero waste festival," Ms McCarthy said.
"The festival doesn't create any landfill waste."
Wristbands for festival goers were all reusable material. Even the coffee cups used by the festival's food vans were able to be recycled.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
