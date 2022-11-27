Launceston construction veteran Craig Edmunds was appointed president of Master Builders Australia - only the sixth Tasmanian to steer the building industry advocacy group in its 132-year history.
Mr Edmunds spent 18 years as chief executive officer of Fairbrother, one of Tasmania's biggest construction companies, where he championed the Devonport-based company's interstate expansion into regional Victoria, and oversaw major building projects that altered the face of Tasmanian cities.
"We were operating as a statewide builder at the time, and the logical expansion for us was to move into regional Victoria," he said of the decision to purchase Bendigo-based Morey & Hurford in 2008.
Fairbrother now generates $100 million of its roughly $280 million in annual turnover in Victoria.
He also steered Fairbrother at a time when it took on major projects, including the expansions at the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart and the construction of the University of Tasmania's new campus at Inveresk.
Mr Edmunds stepped down as CEO last year to chair Fairbrother, and he said he will also remain as chair of Master Builders Tasmania.
He began his career in 1982 in Launceston as a carpentry and joinery apprentice, and later joined Fairborther, spending 33 years at the company.
He joined the board of MBA in 2015, and was elected president following a unanimous board vote, replacing outgoing President Simon Butt.
Mr Edmunds said he will focus on addressing the industry's training and recruitment issues, where a dearth of apprentices has led to recent shortfalls in tradesmen nationwide.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.