Former Fairbrother CEO Craig Edmunds was appointed president of Master Builders Australia

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 27 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 11:59am
Craig Edmunds

Launceston construction veteran Craig Edmunds was appointed president of Master Builders Australia - only the sixth Tasmanian to steer the building industry advocacy group in its 132-year history.

