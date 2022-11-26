The University of Tasmania will host a community walk for the public at the site of the new Inveresk campus on November 29.
Communications and Engagement Manager at UTAS Chelsea Wingrove said it's an opportunity to talk about the progress around Inveresk.
"We'll chat about the projects that have been completed so far and what's to come," Ms Wingrove said.
"We've got the new library which opened in February, a community garden and an Esk activity space, to name a few."
She said there would be many community engagement opportunities with the new campus.
"The community will be able to get involved in planting and growing in our community garden, and schools will be able to come down and do lots of different engagement activities throughout the year that tie in with their curriculum."
"There will be lots of opportunities for sports as well."
Ms Wingrove said they would host a barbeque towards the end of the year open to the public.
"Being down at Inveresk enables us to do a lot more with the community," Ms Wingrove said.
The River's Edge is the next building due for completion in early 2023 and will be home to humanities, social sciences, law and education, student counselling and more.
Ms Wingrove said the major transition of staff and students would happen in April next year, shortly after Easter.
The walk commences Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:15pm.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
