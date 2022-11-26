The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

UTAS invites public to see new and upcoming projects at Inveresk campus

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated November 27 2022 - 3:52pm, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UTAS Library at Inveresk, which was completed in February 2022. Picture by Paul Scambler

The University of Tasmania will host a community walk for the public at the site of the new Inveresk campus on November 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.