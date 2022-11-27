Of the avalanche of opposition to Jeremy Rockliff's appropriately-coloured white elephant, perhaps the most chilling are the frequent icy flurries from his own party.
Admittedly, there is no shortage of surplus outspoken Liberals in our over-governed state, but traditionally party politics dictate that they are not to voice dissent against the supreme leader's policies.
Long-retired former Premier Robin Gray could have been dismissed as a disgruntled loose cannon except for the uncanny accuracy of the cannonballs he was firing.
But when the present and future of the Tasmanian Liberal Party also start sniping, it might be time to check whether the Premier's standard-issue bullet-proof vest protects the back as well as chest.
Not only do some of Rockliff's comrades disagree with him, but they're not afraid to say so in public forums. The opinion pages of The Examiner and The Advocate have not been the most welcoming of locations for the Premier or his legion of spin doctors.
The general theme has been questioning why Tasmania needs to spend a king's ransom to build a superfluous third stadium for a power-crazed regime ruled by an arrogant dictator just to be treated equally with pampered mainland adversaries. But I may be paraphrasing a bit there.
A $750 million stadium appears to be quite a hard sell when reports emerge of patients dying in ambulances ramped outside hospitals because there are no beds left inside them.
Gray kicked things off with a tactful reminder of the definition of parochialism - the AFL's default excuse for failing to treat Tasmania fairly.
"Parochialism is focusing on small sections of an issue rather than considering the wider context," he wrote.
"Well the wider context is this: for a much smaller amount of money the government can increase the capacity at UTAS Stadium and make Launceston the home of AFL football while Hobart has MONA, the basketball, most of the cricket and the major convention centre.
"The AFL seems hell bent on a stadium in Hobart and the last time I looked that is parochial and not focused on the wider context."
Liberal Senator Jonathan Duniam - who calls himself Jonno to appeal to the footy vote - accepted a handball and ran with it.
"I can't help but feel that we are being treated differently to the rest of the country," he wrote last Tuesday.
"We deserve a team on equal terms ... and that means not having to go to the lengths of building a stadium just to be treated like the rest of the country.
"This is not fair and I say the AFL should have a heart and let us have our team without the stadium."
Two days later, Duniam's Senate teammate Claire Chandler unleashed a long-range torp, accusing the AFL of "bullyboy tactics", "outrageous and disrespectful" behaviour and "emotional blackmail".
"Despite their well-documented neglect of Tasmanian football, the multi-billion dollar AFL forced Tasmania to do all the work on a bid and then, after it was completed, invented a new demand that taxpayers must borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to build them a stadium," Chandler wrote.
"If the government has hundreds of millions available to spend in Tasmania, I and many of my federal colleagues could not in good conscience put a new stadium anywhere near the top of the list of priorities.
"I urge the AFL to stop delaying, show some respect to Tasmania and to taxpayers and sign off on the Tasmanian teams without making further huge demands on the public purse."
Duniam and Chandler are both in their 30s. Chandler is just 32, positively embryonic for a politician. They will be around the Tasmanian political scene for a long time.
Meanwhile, recently-retired long-serving Independent MLCs Greg Hall and Ivan Dean penned a piece detailing their extensive submission for Tasmania's "long overdue" admission to the national footy competition.
They wrote: "We thoroughly support former Geelong president and AFL consultant Colin Carter's public statement that: 'I don't think a licence should be contingent on a new stadium, which is why in my report I didn't actually say that it was'. It was, therefore, somewhat of a shock when AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan on a flying visit down here announced that a licence for a Tasmanian team was in fact contingent on building a new enclosed stadium plus other recurrent costs over many years. That decision appears both discriminatory and unnecessary. A covered stadium has not been a requirement for an AFL licence anywhere else in the country."
They added: "The Rolls Royce proposal to duplicate Hobart's existing AFL venue just across the river has had a very negative reaction in many parts of the Tasmanian media and wider community - apart from some vested interests in the capital. In fact much of the original support for a Tasmanian team is evaporating because of this matter."
Describing themselves as "disenfranchised and aggrieved" with the treatment of a founding football state, Dean and Hall said they had expressed their feelings to the Premier but: "It appears the State Government has stopped listening."
Obviously there has been no shortage of outrage from Labor and The Greens to what author Richard Flanagan delightfully referred to as "Rockliff's Wart". After all, they are, by definition, the Opposition.
However, it sends a much louder message when the State Government's selective deafness appears to extend to their own party.
