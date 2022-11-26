The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Community spirit at Franklin House fair

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 27 2022 - 5:38pm, first published 10:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Henderon, Dale Henderson, Terese Binns, Janine Bishton at the Franklin House Fair. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The Franklin house fair, held on Sunday in Youngtown, featured a variety of entertainment that played to a huge crowd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.