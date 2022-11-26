Community spirit at Franklin House fair

The Franklin house fair, held on Sunday in Youngtown, featured a variety of entertainment that played to a huge crowd.
As well as performances from the Launceston city band and Launceston RSL pipes and drums, visitors had the chance to see more than 40 stalls.
Some included cakes and biscuits, plants, books, crafts, bric-a-brac, vintage clothing, linen and lace, craft and many other stalls.
The event was well attended and was described as a "very successful day".
Committee chairperson Julie Dineen said the event had "good community spirit".
"All funds went to the day-to-day running and general maintenance of Franklin House. We were very lucky with the weather. It just started to rain as we were packing up," she said.
Franklin House was built in 1838 by former convict Britton Jones, a Launceston brewer and innkeeper, before becoming a school for boys from 1842 until 1866.
It has been open to the public for 61 years.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
